5 Nutrient-Dense Smoothie Recipes We'll Be Drinking Today (& All Of 2023, TBH)
When you imagine a balanced plate, you probably think of incorporating protein, vegetables, and perhaps a grain—but what about fruit? Of course, you don’t need to eat heaps of fruit at every meal, but getting nutrient-dense (think: vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients!) fruit at some point during the day is an easier goal.
One of the easiest ways to check off your daily fruit intake is by whipping up a smoothie. Whether you opt for a morning or afternoon beverage, you’ll want to switch it up every now and then. To help you diversify your smoothie menu, we’ve compiled five of our favorite recipes—save this for later.
Advertisement
For a glowing complexion: The Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie dupe.
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 1 cup almond milk (or milk of choice)
- 2 cups frozen strawberries
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tablespoon sea moss gel
- ½ cup coconut cream
- ¼ avocado
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 2 softened dates
Advertisement
This smoothie is packed with skin-loving ingredients, from vitamin C to omega-3s to collagen and even hyaluronic acid (thanks to the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ blend).* For a deeper dive into what makes this blend so special, check out the full story.
Pro tip
For those who love sweet breakfast: A nutty chocolate blend.
Serves 1
Advertisement
Ingredients:
- 2 frozen bananas
- 3 dates
- 2 tablespoons nut butter of choice
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tbsp coconut butter
- A dash of cinnamon
- 1½ cups almond milk
Satisfying your sweet tooth without reaching for refined sugars isn’t easy—but it is possible. This recipe makes drinking a nutrient-dense smoothie feel like a treat thanks to the chocolate collagen powder. Not to mention, nut butter provides a protein boost (especially important for those who limit meat and dairy intake).
Advertisement
For a mood boost: Orange + turmeric burst.
Ingredients:
Serves 1
- ½ cup frozen mango
- ½ cup frozen pineapple chunks
- 1 thumb turmeric
- ½ thumb ginger
- ½ frozen banana
- 1 tbsp coconut butter OR coconut flakes
- 2 cups orange juice
Advertisement
If you’re the type to splash your face with cold water in the morning or sip on tangy kombucha, you’ll love this blend. The combination of ginger and turmeric with a citrus base feels as refreshing as a cup of ice water after a long day. Plus, it’s a major hit for anyone who wants to feel like they’re at a tropical oasis (even if just for a few minutes).
For those working on brain health: A neuroscientist’s green smoothie recipe.
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 1 banana (make it frozen for extra creaminess!)
- 1 large handful of spinach
- ½ celery stalk, chopped
- 1 green apple, chopped
- ½ cup ice
- 1 cup water (feel free to add more or less liquid depending on how thin you like the consistency)
Neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki, Ph.D., whips up a green smoothie every morning for breakfast.It's a recipe she leans on to help ease her everyday anxiety, she tells us on the mindbodygreen podcast, but it's not only about the nutritious, brain-supporting ingredients (although, the right foods can certainly help support your calm); in fact, the ritual itself is rather soothing—a moment of pause in an otherwise frenzied morning schedule.
You can read more about the recipe and benefits here, if you’re curious.
For extra protein: Chocolate strawberry protein smoothie.
Serves 1
Ingredients:
- 2 cups frozen strawberries
- 1 tablespoon nut butter of choice
- 1 scoop chocolate protein powder of choice
- 1 cup milk of choice
- A dash cinnamon
- 2 softened dates
This recipe makes it easy to make your breakfast protein-dense—even if it’s plant-based. Plus, the tasty blend will help you look forward to your daily protein shake rather than dread it. Not sure if you should choose collagen or protein powder? This story will help you narrow down your search.
Why add collagen?
Even if the recipe doesn’t call for collagen, adding one scoop of mbg beauty & gut collagen+ (unflavored or chocolate) is always a good idea.
By doing so, you’ll be adding the following nutrients to your daily blend, all in one step:
- Grass-fed collagen peptides
- Hyaluronic acid
- Vitamins C & E
- Biotin
- L-glutamine
- Turmeric
- Sulforaphane glucosinolate
Translation: You can significantly boost the functional nutrition profile of any blend with one scoop of this powder. Not to mention, the skin and gut benefits of daily collagen supplementation are reason enough to make it a daily ritual—you can read all about them here.*
The takeaway.
Getting your daily serving or two of fruit is crucial to maintaining a balanced diet. One of the easier ways to check this box is by whipping up a morning or mid-afternoon smoothie. Now if you want to dive deeper into how many servings of fruits and vegetables you should aim for—let this article be your starting point.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.