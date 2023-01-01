When you imagine a balanced plate, you probably think of incorporating protein, vegetables, and perhaps a grain—but what about fruit? Of course, you don’t need to eat heaps of fruit at every meal, but getting nutrient-dense (think: vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients!) fruit at some point during the day is an easier goal.

One of the easiest ways to check off your daily fruit intake is by whipping up a smoothie. Whether you opt for a morning or afternoon beverage, you’ll want to switch it up every now and then. To help you diversify your smoothie menu, we’ve compiled five of our favorite recipes—save this for later.