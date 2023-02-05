How To Make Hailey Bieber's Skin-Loving Smoothie At Home
Hailey Bieber is no stranger to setting trends, and the smoothie she launched in collaboration with California health food store, Erewhon Market, is no exception. But at a whopping $17, the "Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie" might not have the same effect on your wallet as it does on your complexion.
Luckily, Erewhon let us all in on the secret and posted the smoothie's ingredient list on Instagram. Despite the buzz surrounding the pink-hued drink, it includes classic ingredients like collagen powder, strawberries, almond milk, coconut cream, and maple syrup. But as you read through the list of 10 unique additions, you'll come across one elusive item: hyaluronic acid.
Advertisement
Here, we have a dupe recipe that will check all of the boxes and even combine some of these seemingly unattainable ingredients into one step.
How to make the Hailey Bieber Skin Smoothie at home:
Serves 1
- 1 cup almond milk (or milk of choice)
- 2 cups frozen strawberries
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tablespoon sea moss gel
- ½ cup coconut cream
- ¼ avocado
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup
- 2 softened dates
Advertisement
How to:
As with most smoothies, all you have to do is blend together the ingredients listed and adjust how much milk you use to find your ideal consistency. For a smoother texture, soak your dates in room-temperature water the evening before, or at least a few hours before you blend.
Why this is the ultimate dupe recipe:
Hailey Biber and the Erewhon team are right: Collagen and hyaluronic acid are skin-loving ingredients.* At mbg, we're well aware of this fact as well, which is why we included both of them in our beauty & gut collagen+ blend.
In one scoop of this supplement, you'll get 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid. What will this do for your skin exactly? Well, your body naturally produces hyaluronic acid, which supports skin hydration from the inside out.* As you age, your hyaluronic acid supply begins to dwindle, which is where supplementation comes into play.*
Research shows positive effects of replenishing your natural HA with supplements: One study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging11 (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.*
Not to mention, this blend contains 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides as well, all in the same step. Not so bad, huh?
And we'd be remiss not to mention that your skin's natural collagen production fades with age. Around your mid to late 20s (depending on genetics), your collagen production will slow down. From that point on, you'll lose about 1% of your collagen stash every year22. And once menopause comes along, you can actually lose around 30%.
Collagen plays a major role in supporting healthy, youthful-looking skin.* The list of benefits of collagen supplementation is a mile long, but here's a guide to get you started.
We appreciate the emphasis on caring for your skin from the inside out, and this dupe recipe is a great way to do just that from your own home.
Advertisement
The takeaway.
A smoothie that contains hyaluronic acid and collagen is certainly one worthy of a "skin smoothie" title. That being said, these ingredients aren't always easy to come by. We've made it possible to get most of that goodness in one step with our collagen supplement.* Oh, and if you're chasing dewy skin, there's added benefit to using hyaluronic acid as a topical serum as well—here are some of our top picks.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.