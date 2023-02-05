Hailey Biber and the Erewhon team are right: Collagen and hyaluronic acid are skin-loving ingredients.* At mbg, we're well aware of this fact as well, which is why we included both of them in our beauty & gut collagen+ blend.

In one scoop of this supplement, you'll get 100 milligrams of hyaluronic acid. What will this do for your skin exactly? Well, your body naturally produces hyaluronic acid, which supports skin hydration from the inside out.* As you age, your hyaluronic acid supply begins to dwindle, which is where supplementation comes into play.*

Research shows positive effects of replenishing your natural HA with supplements: One study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging1 1 (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.*