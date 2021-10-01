We know some anxiety is essential—evolutionarily, that nervous energy is meant to protect you from potential predators—but in this day and age, anxiety tends to feel less than protective, sometimes even debilitating. What changed? Well, according to neuroscientist and author of Good Anxiety Wendy Suzuki, Ph.D., the problem is that the volume of everyday anxiety has reached sky-high limits, so we're unable to concentrate on what those feelings are actually trying to say.

That said, to bring back that protective purpose and make your anxiety work for you, Suzuki says you need to learn how to reduce the volume. "To try and get back to that protective, productive element of anxiety, we first need to learn how to turn it down," she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

You might not be able to mute anxiety entirely (nor do you want to!), but Suzuki offers some tips to muffle the noise: