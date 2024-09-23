And by activating the sympathetic nervous system, you can also reduce in-the-moment anxiety. "Cold water immersion for the face is one of the best ways to tone that vagus nerve and allow your nervous system to have that type of resilience," exercise physiologist, personal trainer, and New York Times bestselling author Ben Greenfield says in another mindbodygreen podcast episode. "When your vagus nerve becomes toned, it's able to more effectively communicate with the rest of the organs—the heart, the lungs, the diaphragm, the brain—and it also is able to respond to stress in a far more refined way."