Blind pimple is just another term for cystic acne—the nickname refers to the inability to see the head of the pimple. Cystic acne tends to be red, inflamed, and larger than other breakouts. The giveaway that you’ve got a cystic breakout? You can feel it below the skin, but the only evidence on the surface is a red mark and raised bump.

You can get cystic pimples on every area of the face, neck, back, and perhaps other parts of the body too—but they’re most common on the face. Cysts can be soft to the touch as well.

“Pimples that arise deeper in the skin and do not always come to a head, lasting days, weeks or months have a more inflammatory component and have the potential to scar more,” board-certified dermatologist Kseniya Kobets, M.D., MHS, FAAD tells mbg. This is why this form of acne is taken so seriously.