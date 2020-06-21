5 RD-Approved Pea Protein Powders For Smoothies, Oatmeal, & More

Pea protein is a plant-based protein made from dried and ground yellow split peas. With few ingredients and minimal processing, pea protein is a healthy source of iron and essential amino acids—primarily for anyone following a plant-based diet. It's also an ideal alternative to other protein powders if you're allergic to dairy, nuts, or soy.

Pea protein is often found in pea protein milk, some veggie burgers, or sold on its own as a powder to be added to oatmeal, smoothies, baked goods, and more. But with so many options available, it can be difficult to navigate the protein powder market. For anyone who’s interested, these five choices are full of natural ingredients and recommended directly by registered dietitians.