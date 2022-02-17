Here's Exactly How To Get Rid Of Blackheads (& Actually Keep Them Away!)

No matter how satisfying it might be to watch videos of other people getting facial extractions, no one likes seeing blackheads on their faces. Frustrating as they are, know that you’re not alone—pretty much everyone will experience blackheads in their lifetime.

And surprise, surprise: blackheads aren’t limited to your nose or forehead. Just like other types of acne, you can get blackheads on other parts of your body—which is why acne body wash is a thing. But before you start picking at your skin (and please don’t because that can make an annoying situation worse), let’s have a chat about what blackheads are and how you can make them go buh-bye.