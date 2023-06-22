The 14 Best Clean & Natural Face Cleansers For Your Skin Of 2026
Ah, face washes: The backbone of the beauty routine, the unsung hero. Serums and oils tend to get all the attention and adoration for their potent actives. Toners and essences are trendy. Masks are Instagram's favorite. But cleansers? They're always there, ready to help you wash off the day. And lately, they've started to get a bit more love themselves.
Now there are innovative textures with benefits that go well beyond "removing makeup." Need more proof? Below you'll find the best clean options out there, no matter your need.
Our top picks
How we picked
Ingredients
We searched high and low for the cleanest and most effective facial cleansers on the market. These formulas contain natural skin-boosting ingredients to help you maintain healthy skin during and post-wash.
Variety
Everyone's skin is different, so we chose a few options for each skin type. Some of these cleansers are best for oily and acne-prone skin, while others benefit dry or sensitive skin. We'll call this out in the side bar.
Tried + tested
Our beauty team has tested a number of these products. When that wasn’t possible, we searched authenticated customer reviews to bring you accurate information about the sensorial experience.
Affordability
We know that everyone has a different skin care budget, which is why we offer a few products to fit each one without compromising on quality.
The best clean and natural face cleansers
Best for acne-prone skin: Caudalie Vinopure Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser
Pro
- Helps ease breakouts
Con
- Contains fragrance (for those who try to avoid it)
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for acne-prone skin
Key ingredients:Salicylic acidGrape extractLavender essential oil
Skin type:Combination
Texture:Gel-cream
This foaming gel is ideal for those with breakout-prone skin: It's made with a natural salicylic acid, to break up oil and clean out pores. Then their organic essential oil complex and grapeseed polyphenols act as an antioxidant and antibacterial agent to reduce the look of existing breakouts while treating future ones.
Best balancing: Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser
Pro
- Contains prebiotics
Con
- May not rinse all the way clean
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Key ingredients:Sunflower seed oilGrape seed oilFermented oat
Skin type:All
Texture:Oil balm to milk
"Transforming" cleansers are a relatively new sensation: They start off one texture and evolve into a brand-new one with motion or water. This starts off as a silky, thick oil that melts makeup and dirt, then transforms into a milky-like liquid. Plus, it's pH is formulated at the ideal 5.25, so it won't disrupt your microbiome or strip skin.
Best oil control: Holifrog Shasta AHA Acid Wash
Pro
- Gently exfoliates
Con
- May irritate hypersensitive skin
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for acne-prone skinGood for oily skin
Key ingredients:Mandelic acidGlycolic acidAloe veraLactic acid
Skin type:SensitiveAcne-prone
Texture:Foam
This face-wash-first line has four washes for everything from dry skin to breakout-prone skin. This one comes with AHAs to treat texture, tone, and pores, but they also have a cream, oil, and gel. They recommend a one-minute wash in the morning, and a two-minute wash at night (with a double-cleanse, depending on necessity).
Best oil: One Love Organics Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil
Pro
- Cleanses without stripping
Con
- Pricey
Considerations:Cruelty-freeGood for dry skin
Key ingredients:Sunflower seed oilPumpkin seed oil
Skin type:All
Texture:Oil
Oil cleansing, and double cleansing, hit fever pitch a few years ago, but it is a mainstay in the organic and natural world. This oil keeps your pH balanced, too. Always apply oils to dry skin first, and then add water to wash it off. Or use it with a cotton pad to remove stubborn eye makeup.
Best brightening: Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
Pro
- Rich in antioxidants
Con
- Strawberry scent (for those who prefer unscented)
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for oily skinGood for sensitive skin
Key ingredients:Strawberry seed oilTomato extract
Skin type:All
Texture:Gel
A personal favorite cleanser, this works for all skin types, from sensitive to oily. Its primary focus is for those who just want to amp up tone, for that glowy, just-rested skin. Many brightening cleansers tend to use strong exfoliants to encourage cell turnover, but this is deeply nurturing if you're not looking for a scrub or acid.
Best gel: 27 Rosiers Fight Grime
Pro
- Gently exfoliates
Con
- Contains fragrance (for those who try to avoid it)
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for oily skinGood for sensitive skin
Key ingredients:Moringa extractAHAsAloe extract
Skin type:All
Texture:Gel
This new gender-neutral, nontoxic line is all about sensations, meaning every product has the most delightful texture. This gel cleanser has just enough slip and is lightly foaming. But at its core is an aloe vera, ashwagandha, calendula, and chamomile complex, so it's incredibly soothing, too.
Best for dry skin: Pai Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil
Pro
- Removes makeup with ease
Con
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for sensitive skinGood for dry skin
Key ingredients:Sunflower seed oilRosehip seed oilOlive fruit oil
Skin type:AllSensitive
Texture:Oil
Perfect for dry and sensitive skin, this oil is made with a blend of olive, castor, rosehip, and sunflower seed oils. It's lightweight, yet nurturing. Simply apply and it will melt into skin, makeup, and SPF to help rinse them off. Use it with one of their muslin cloths for a little exfoliation.
Best bar: Osmia Skincare Rose Clay Facial Soap
Pro
- Sustainable option
Con
- Not the best for dry skin
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for sensitive skinGood for dry skin
Key ingredients:French pink clayCoconut milkAvocado oil
Skin type:SensitiveDryMature
Texture:Clay bar
This is made with two types of clay: Australian pink and kaolin to help lift off impurities. Then it's layered in with coconut milk for a gentle lather, while wild-harvested mango butter and cold-pressed, organic avocado oil nurture dry skin. The slight rose scent comes from the organic oil blend.
Best exfoliating: Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
Pro
- Gently exfoliates
Con
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for acne-prone skinGood for oily skin
Key ingredients:Sunflower seed oilPink clayPomegranate enzymes
Skin type:DullUnevenTextured
Texture:Cream
If you want a proper exfoliation, look no further. This cult-classic wash has both physical and chemical exfoliators. The apricot microspheres and BHAs work together to really lift off dead skin cells and the like. But the base is an organic aloe, so it's soothing as well.
Best balm: Farmacy Green Clean Cleansing Balm
Pro
- Removes makeup easily
Con
- Requires double-cleanse
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for sensitive skinGood for dry skin
Key ingredients:Sunflower seed oilPapaya enzymeTurmeric
Skin type:All
Texture:Balm
As far as cleansing balms go, this is going to give you the most results. This cream is made with sunflower and ginger root oils to get off makeup, waterproof included. Turmeric and moringa extract go a step further and rid pores of SPF and pollution. Then the papaya enzymes act as a natural, yet gentle, exfoliant.
Best gentle wash: Symbiome The Renewal Daily Cleanser
Pro
- Simple, clean ingredient list
Con
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for sensitive skinGood for dry skinFragrance-free
Key ingredients:Croton Cajucara (Sanoma) Leaf OilGlycerinOenocarpus Bataua (Seje) Fruit Oil
Skin type:DryMature
Texture:Gel to milk
This eco-friendly gel-to-milk daily cleanser has exactly 7 ingredients, keeping things simple, yet effective. Seje fruit extract is packed with omega fatty acids that keep skin moisturized rather than stripped. Glycerin, a more underrated humectant, helps pull water into the skin for lasting hydration. The rest of the blend is rich with antioxidants, providing an army of free-radical fighters.
Best for sensitive skin: Naturium Multi-Calm Cream Cleanser
Pro
- Affordable
Con
- Not the best pick for oily skin
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for acne-prone skinGood for sensitive skinGood for dry skin
Key ingredients:CalendulaSqualaneNiacinamide
Skin type:SensitiveDryIrritated
Texture:Cream
If you need a budget-friendly daily cleanser, this might be the best bang for your buck. This no-foam cleanser calms the skin while cleansing, making it especially beneficial for those with sensitive skin. If you tend to feel dry post-cleanse, this cream wash will be a dream come true.
Best micellar: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
Pro
- Affordable
Con
- Requires second cleanse at night
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for acne-prone skinGood for oily skin
Key ingredients:GlycerinMicellar water
Skin type:All
As far as Micellar water, the trendy cleansing agent of late, this is going to be your go-to. Not only do you get a lot of it at a very affordable price, but you can pick it up almost anywhere. At night start with the water to remove makeup and then follow with a proper cleanse, or use it alone in the morning.
Best milk: Savor Beauty Jasmine Milk Cleanser
Pro
- Calming aroma
Con
- Pricey
Considerations:VeganCruelty-freeGood for dry skin
Key ingredients:Rose waterJasmineSafflower oil
Skin type:All
Texture:Milk
If you enjoy a scented cleanser, this one will be your next favorite. A blend of jasmine, neroli, and rose gives a calming scent, perfect for a few moments of mindfulness at the end of your day. Aloe vera extract boosts hydration while rose water extracts help soothe complexion and provide an antioxidant boost.
mbg’s review process
At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).
Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved.
Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.
The takeaway
While face cleansers are typically overlooked, they really are the backbone of your evening skin care routine. After all, whether your skin is covered in makeup, SPF, or sweat, it's your cleanser that will wash it all away. And if you're unsure which to choose, start by figuring out your skin type and go from there.