The 14 Best Nontoxic & Natural Face Washes For All Skin Types
Ah, face washes: The backbone of the beauty routine, the unsung hero. Serums and oils tend to get all the attention and adoration for their potent actives. Toners and essences are trendy. SPFs are the hot-button topic of late. Masks are Instagram's favorite. But cleansers? They're always there, ready to help you wash off the day.
And lately, they've started to get a bit more love themselves. Now there are hybrid textures and claims that go well beyond "removing makeup." Need more proof? There's even a just-launched brand that's face washes only: HoliFrog. "Washes are surprisingly controversial! Face washes are the most used skin care product and yet are typically the least active," the brand founder Emily Parr tells me. "We noticed that brands treat face wash like an afterthought."
Not anymore. Below you'll find the best nontoxic options out there, no matter your need.
Caudalie Vinopure Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser
This foaming gel is ideal for those with breakout-prone skin. It's made with a natural salicylic acid, to break up oil and clean out pores. Then their organic essential oil complex and grapeseed polyphenols act as an antioxidant and antibacterial agent to reduce the look of existing breakouts while treating future ones.
Vinopure Pore-Purifying Gel Cleanser, Caudalie ($28)
Cocokind Oil To Milk Cleanser
"Transforming" cleansers are a relatively new sensation: They start off one texture and evolve into a brand-new one with motion or water. This starts off as a silky, thick oil that melts makeup and dirt, then transforms into a milky-like liquid. Plus, it's pH is formulated at the ideal 5.25, so it won't disrupt your microbiome or strip skin.
Oil To Milk Cleanser, Cocokind ($18)
HoliFrog Shasta AHA Refining Acid Wash
This face-wash-first line has four washes for everything from dry skin to breakout-prone skin. This one comes with AHAs to treat texture, tone, and pores, but they also have a cream, oil, and gel. They recommend a one-minute wash in the morning, and a two-minute wash at night (with a double-cleanse, depending on necessity).
Shasta AHA Refining Acid Wash, HoliFrog ($38)
One Love Organics Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover
Oil cleansing, and double cleansing, hit fever pitch a few years ago, but it is a mainstay in the organic and natural world. This oil keeps your pH balanced, too. Always apply oils to dry skin first, and then add water to wash it off. Or use it with a cotton pad to remove stubborn eye makeup.
Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover, One Love Organics ($42)
Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser
A personal favorite cleanser, this works for all skin types, from sensitive to oily. Its primary focus is for those who just want to amp up tone, for that glowy, just-rested skin. Many brightening cleansers tend to use strong exfoliants to encourage cell turnover, but this is deeply nurturing if you're not looking for a scrub or acid.
Brightening Cleanser, Indie Lee ($34)
27 Rosiers Fight Grime Deep & Fresh Gel Cleanser
This new gender-neutral, nontoxic line is all about sensations, meaning every product has the most delightful texture. This gel cleanser has just enough slip and is lightly foaming. But at its core is an aloe vera, ashwagandha, calendula, and chamomile complex, so it's incredibly soothing, too.
Fight Grime Deep & Fresh Gel Cleanser, 27 Rosiers ($39)
Pai Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil
Perfect for sensitive skin—Pai is the organic sensitive skin brand, after all—this oil is made with a blend of olive, castor, rosehip, and sunflower seed oils. It's so light to apply and melts into skin, makeup, and SPF to help rinse them off. Use it with one of their muslin cloths for a little exfoliation.
Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil, Pai ($56)
Osmia Organics Rose Clay Facial Soap
This is made with two types of clay: Australian pink and kaolin to help lift off impurities. Then it's layered in with coconut milk for a gentle lather, while wild-harvested mango butter and cold-pressed, organic avocado oil nurture dry skin. The slight rose scent comes from the organic oil blend.
Rose Clay Facial Soap, Osmia Organics ($24)
Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
If you want a proper exfoliation, look no further. This cult-classic wash has both physical and chemical exfoliators. The apricot microspheres and BHAs work together to really lift off dead skin cells and the like. But the base is an organic aloe, so it's soothing as well.
Regenerating Cleanser, Tata Harper ($84)
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
As far as cleansing balms go, this is going to give you the most results. This cream is made with sunflower and ginger root oils to get off makeup, waterproof included. Turmeric and moringa extract go a step further and rid pores of SPF and pollution. Then the papaya enzymes act as a natural, yet gentle, exfoliant.
Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm, Farmacy ($34)
Mother Dirt Biome-Friendly Face & Body Cleanser
This brilliant cleanser washes your face and body without removing good bacteria on the skin, making it ideal for the microbiome and the skin barrier. The plant-based formula nurtures what's called the ammonia-oxidizing bacteria, a strain of healthy-for-you bacteria that normally gets removed with modern cleansers.
Biome-Friendly Face & Body Cleanser, Mother Dirt ($15)
Erin's Faces Gentle Milk Cleanser
This non-foaming wash is perfect for those with dry skin. The soothing blend of organic aloe, chamomile, organic lavender, organic coconut, and green tea extract keep your skin feeling fresh and smooth, never tight or red.
Gentle Milk Cleanser, Erin's Faces ($30)
Red Earth Green Rush Exfoliating Cleanser
Another physical exfoliator, this one is made with natural bamboo powder so is ideal for those who prefer a scrub but don't want anything too strong. Then the aloe, green tea, and vitamin E help moisturize the skin while washing.
Green Rush Exfoliating Cleanser, Red Earth ($18)
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
As far as Micellar water, the trendy cleansing agent of late, this is going to be your go-to. Not only do you get a lot of it at a very affordable price, but you can pick it up almost anywhere. At night start with the water to remove makeup and then follow with a proper cleanse, or use it alone in the morning.
SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, Garnier ($7)
