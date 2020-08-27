Oil cleansing is certainly a hot topic in the beauty space, riddled with questions like: Uh, won’t my pores become clogged with oil? It’s understandable; many traditional cleansers on the market contain surfactants and foaming agents with the promise of removing excess oil from pores. So why would you willingly massage oil into your skin?

Well, it turns out oil cleansing can actually balance the skin’s oil production: Oil dissolves oil, so they can actually remove excess sebum, as well as daily dirt and grime. "Oil cleansing really helps dissolve dirt, makeup, sunblock, and blackheads. In fact, I especially like oil cleansers for oily, congested skin," says Britta Plug, holistic esthetician and mbg Collective member, who created this quick video showing how to oil cleanse the right way (hint: you should be using a washcloth!).

Best part? Oils provide a deep cleanse without compromising the skin barrier (like those stripping traditional cleansers referenced above). Your skin produces natural oils, so you’re essentially giving your skin what it already loves, even protecting the natural lipid layer while you’re at it.

And if you’re somewhat nervous about using an oil from your kitchen (fair!), there are plenty of product options, instead. These nourish the skin no matter if your skin type is dry, oily, acne-prone or super sensitive. Here they are below: