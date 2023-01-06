Rosehip oil is beloved in the beauty industry for its ability to brighten skin and reduce the appearance of scarring; some even compare it to retinol, as it contains a natural precursor to vitamin A (although, it’s not an exact comparison as rosehip hasn’t been shown to promote cell turnover in the same way as retinol does). In Trilogy’s formula, it gently dissolves debris and grime from your skin without stripping it of moisture.

Rosehip Transformation Cleansing Oil, Trilogy ($25.50)