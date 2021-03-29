Simple: You can’t craft a skin care routine without knowing exactly what your skin needs. And while everyone’s skin has individual characteristics, skin types can help you navigate what kinds of formulas your skin loves—and, consequently, what you should avoid.

For example, if you know your skin runs dry, you wouldn’t necessarily treat it with an oil-absorbing charcoal mask; rather, you might gravitate towards a nourishing face oil to lock in moisture. And if your skin reads acne-prone? Chances are you wouldn’t opt for heavy coconut oil, as it has the potential to clog pores. BHAs are far better for keeping breakouts at bay.

Become familiar with your skin type, and you can save time (and money) discovering what works best for your skin, and what can lead to acne or irritation down the line.