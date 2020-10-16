A shower should be a sensorial experience—whether it’s to awaken you first thing in the morning, setting a refreshing tone for the rest of our day; or you’re a night showerer, ready for the rinse to wash away your day and let you unwind before bedtime. Of course, your body wash plays a huge role in said sensorial experience. When you find the right one, it can leave you feeling fresh, clean, nurtured, and hydrated all at the same time. On the other hand, choose a cleanser with stripping surfactants and you might be left with the opposite: Drier skin post shower than when you started.

Luckily we did the work for you, and gathered a list of body washes that only fall into the former category. These lush cleansers will leave your skin feeling supple and moisturized (don’t skip the post shower lotion, however), as well as contain a few added perks like antioxidants, functional fragrances, and soothing botanicals. Your shower awaits you.