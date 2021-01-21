If you’ve never switched up your moisturizer with the seasons, consider this your friendly shove. That dewy, light water cream you swear by in warmer months? It might not cut it once the temperature hovers above freezing. Not only that, but your skin is more permeable at night, which means it may lose water more easily while you snooze (thank you, transepidermal water loss), so you might need a heavier-duty occlusive to effectively seal in that precious moisture.

Enter, the almighty night cream.

For those of you with oily skin too timid to reach for a thicker moisturizer: I’ve been there. Piling a butter-whip confection on an already slick T-zone feels all sorts of wrong, but trust when we say that these dreamy numbers have potent, no-fuss ingredients to moisturize your skin without crowding pores—you’ll wake up with just the right amount of glow. And for those in dire need of a rich lather?

Of course we’ve got you covered, too. Behold, your new favorite product of choice.