mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
11 Thicker Moisturizers For Winter That Wrap Your Skin In A Blanket Of Hydration

11 Thicker Moisturizers For Winter That Wrap Your Skin In A Blanket Of Hydration

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
thick moisturizers for winter

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 21, 2021 — 10:05 AM

If you’ve never switched up your moisturizer with the seasons, consider this your friendly shove. That dewy, light water cream you swear by in warmer months? It might not cut it once the temperature hovers above freezing. Not only that, but your skin is more permeable at night, which means it may lose water more easily while you snooze (thank you, transepidermal water loss), so you might need a heavier-duty occlusive to effectively seal in that precious moisture.

Enter, the almighty night cream. 

For those of you with oily skin too timid to reach for a thicker moisturizer: I’ve been there. Piling a butter-whip confection on an already slick T-zone feels all sorts of wrong, but trust when we say that these dreamy numbers have potent, no-fuss ingredients to moisturize your skin without crowding pores—you’ll wake up with just the right amount of glow. And for those in dire need of a rich lather?

Of course we’ve got you covered, too. Behold, your new favorite product of choice.

 

Rovectin Barrier Repair Cream Concentrate

I snagged this moisturizer on a whim, and now I’m never looking back. It’s packed with skin barrier-supporting ingredients, like ceramides, astaxanthin, squalane, cocoa seed butter, and rose oil, and it’s fragrance-free—something I look for in products that sit on my skin all night long. You can tell it's rich and thick, but it doesn’t feel too heavy once you massage it in the skin—a total win. 

Barrier Repair Cream Concentrate, Rovectin ($36)

rovectin barrier repair cream
mindbodygreen

Tatcha The Indigo Cream Soothing Skin Protectant

Another fragrance-free number, this cushiony cream truly feels like velvet on the skin. The colloidal oat in the formula is super calming, while Japanese indigo extract further soothes and replenishes the skin. Plus, it’s chock-full of antioxidants—from Tatcha’s signature green tea, rice, and algae extracts—which imparts a supple glow come morning. 

The Indigo Cream Soothing Skin Protectant, Tatcha ($85)

Tatcha The Indigo Cream Soothing Skin Protectant
mindbodygreen

epi.logic The Total Package Fortifying Facial Moisturizer

This moisturizer contains humectants, emollients, and occlusives (hence, the total package)—all of which are necessary for replenishing the skin barrier and keeping moisture sealed in. It features all of our favorite skin care stars: niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, CoQ10, and even retinol to baby your skin while you sleep. 

The Total Package Fortifying Facial Moisturizer, epi.logic ($90)

epi.logic The Total Package Fortifying Facial Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

Savor Beauty Truffle Face Cream

A comforting go-to for this beauty editor, this buttery cream features white truffle extract, which hydrates skin cells while encouraging regeneration and vibrancy. It also contains a special enzyme called superoxide dismutase, which can help smooth fine lines and improve dark spots—all while you catch Zzz’s. Sweet dreams, indeed. 

Truffle Face Cream, Savor Beauty ($74)

Savor Beauty Truffle Face Cream
mindbodygreen

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream

This 95 percent naturally-derived confection is pumped with skin-healthy nutrients: namely, glycerin, peptides, squalane, aloe, lily root extract, and so much more. It’s like a superfood smoothie for your face.

Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream, Skinfix ($50)

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Face Cream
mindbodygreen

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

For those with chronically dry, inflammation-prone skin, allow us to introduce you to the joy of squalane. This fatty acid-rich ingredient replenishes the moisture barrier, and its cousin, squalene, makes up a significant portion of your skin already. This number from Biossance features hyaluronic acid and ceramides as well (compounds also naturally found in your skin already), so it’s like you’re feeding your skin exactly what it’s missing.

Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, Biossance ($58)

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream
mindbodygreen

The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer

Pumped with peptides (as the name suggests), this creamy moisturizer nourishes the skin while supporting your natural levels of collagen. It doesn’t feel too heavy, so it’s perfect for those searching for a happy medium. 

Peptide Moisturizer, The Inkey List ($14.99)

The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream

The whipped texture of this soufflé is so fun—it feels like you’re slathering dessert on your face, only it’s superb for skin. Star ingredients include, of course, banana, which has a significant amount of potassium to help support hydration and counteract fluid retention (goodbye, puffiness); centella asiatica, an ingredient found in many K-beauty creams to punch up hydration and stave inflammation; and a plethora of rich oils for a fatty acid- and antioxidant-rich application.

Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream, Glow Recipe ($39)

Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
mindbodygreen

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer

If you’re looking for the thickest butter cream, well, here she is. The formula includes a variety of plant-based milks—fig milk, oat milk, argan milk—as well as shea butter, grapeseed oil, and olive-derived squalane to wrap the skin in a blanket of moisture.

Vegan Milk Moisturizer, Milk Makeup ($15)

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer
mindbodygreen

Sahajan Nourish Face Cream

A luxurious blend of oils (coconut, apricot, camelia seed, jojoba, and the list goes on) makes this moisturizer a soothing and dreamy choice. It also features triphala, a mixture of three dried fruits and an anti-inflammatory powerhouse and staple in Ayurvedic medicine. 

Nourish Face Cream, Sahajan ($60)

Sahajan Nourish Face Cream
mindbodygreen

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream

You can't go wrong with a classic. This rich cream has remained a cult-favorite since its original launch in 1926, and for good reason: Sunflower seed oil, sweet almond oil, and glycerin impart a dewy glow, yet it’s still light enough to slather on in the daytime, too, if you so choose. 

Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream, Weleda ($18.99)

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream
mindbodygreen

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

The Best (All-Natural) Way To Keep Your Plants 100% Pest-Free

Emma Loewe
The Best (All-Natural) Way To Keep Your Plants 100% Pest-Free
Wellness Trends

The Warming Drink This Beauty Editor Loves So She Can Wake Up Glowing

Alexandra Engler
The Warming Drink This Beauty Editor Loves So She Can Wake Up Glowing
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

Our Favorite Winter Candles Of 2021 (All Clean-Burning, All Addictive)

Emma Loewe
Our Favorite Winter Candles Of 2021 (All Clean-Burning, All Addictive)
Functional Food

3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best

Abby Moore
3 Seamless Swaps For Coconut Oil + Exactly Where They Work Best
Personal Growth

A Master List Of 50+ Affirmations To Make Mornings Infinitely Brighter

Sarah Regan
A Master List Of 50+ Affirmations To Make Mornings Infinitely Brighter
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

On Days When Mantras Fall Short, These 5 Practices Help Me Move Through Negativity

Talia Pollock
On Days When Mantras Fall Short, These 5 Practices Help Me Move Through Negativity
Love

Sick Of Being Single? A Psychologist's Guide To Actually Enjoying It

Sarah Regan
Sick Of Being Single? A Psychologist's Guide To Actually Enjoying It
Recipes

This 6-Ingredient Soup Is Nutrient Dense & Only Takes Minutes To Make

Eliza Sullivan
This 6-Ingredient Soup Is Nutrient Dense & Only Takes Minutes To Make
Beauty

Don't Love Your Sunscreen? Don't Toss It — Use This Derm's Genius Tip

Jamie Schneider
Don't Love Your Sunscreen? Don't Toss It — Use This Derm's Genius Tip
Integrative Health

10 Ways To Better Your Brain In 10 Minutes, From A Neuroscientist

Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D.
10 Ways To Better Your Brain In 10 Minutes, From A Neuroscientist
Functional Food

This Mediterranean Diet Modification May Help Support Liver Health, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
This Mediterranean Diet Modification May Help Support Liver Health, Study Says
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/thicker-moisturizers-for-winter

Your article and new folder have been saved!