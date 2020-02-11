While innovation in the wellness industry is welcomed with wide open arms, many of the “newest” trends come from ancient history. Adaptogens popped up a few years back as an exciting addition to the wildly popular superfood trend. It refers to plants and herbs that “adapt” to what your body needs in order to manage stress.*

Research has found these unique healing plants and herbs to combat fatigue, promote mental performance, and support energy levels.* What more can you ask for from nature’s bounty? How about an added dose of gorgeous skin? Here, the seven best adaptogens that help you get glowing. Look for the ingredients in products or skin-enhancing supplements.