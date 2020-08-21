"Multi-Masking" Can Give Your Skin An Even Glow: Here's How To Do It

As far as masking goes, targeted treatments range far and wide—you have your purifying clays, your exfoliating peels, your hydrating gels, your enzyme masks, and so forth. And yet, each tends to approach one skin care concern at a time, when we know that your skin itself is a little more nuanced. For example, you might face breakouts on your jawline, yet your forehead is parched dry. Or maybe you’re wanting to calm some irritation around your nose, but you notice a cluster of blackheads on your chin. See the issue here?

Enter, “multi-masking”: a skin care hack where you’d use—you guessed it—multiple masks to target different regions of your skin.