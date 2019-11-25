"At the most basic level, a clay mask works as an exfoliator for the skin. Once applied to the skin, which is best done after steaming or a hot shower so the pores have opened up, the mask dries, and when removed, it takes sebum, debris, and dead skin cells with it," says Lauren E. Adams, M.D., a dermatologist with White Plains Hospital Physician Associates who's board-certified in lifestyle medicine." In this way, these masks are helpful in cleaning out blackheads, making pores temporarily appear smaller, and decreasing oiliness of the skin."

It's important to note, though, that different types of clay may have somewhat different effects on the skin—and your personal skin sensitivity may dictate which type you seek out. "White kaolin clay is one of the mildest options because it is less absorbent than other clays. It provides gentle exfoliation while softening the skin and is a good option for those with sensitive skin or first-time clay mask users," says Dr. Adams. "Bentonite clay, on the other hand, is highly absorbent and ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. It has antibacterial properties as well."

In fact, one study on men and women with mild acne found that a mask of jojoba oil and bentonite clay—applied two or three times a week for six weeks—was effective at reducing the number of acne lesions by an average of 54 percent. However, due to the drying nature of bentonite clay, these masks aren't always suitable for people with dry skin (even if you have dry skin with acne) or a history of eczema, says Dr. Adams.

To prevent over-drying, proper application of a clay mask is also crucial, says Nichola Weir, holistic esthetician and founder of Pacific Touch NYC. "Remove the mask when it just starts to dry along the edges—don't let it dry fully," she says. "While the mask is still damp, your skin is able to absorb the minerals from it, but once it's hard, it's actually drawing moisture out of your skin."