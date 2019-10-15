If you're the type of person who slathers activated charcoal on your face, you've certainly heard of bentonite clay. This multipurpose powder—made from volcanic ash that's been aged in prehistoric sea beds—has been blowing up, with wellness gurus and bloggers using it as an ingredient in everything from beautifying hair and face masks to detoxifying tonics that supposedly rid the body of heavy metals and microbes.

But does it actually work? History certainly makes a compelling case.

While it may be relatively new to you, there's evidence that some of the earliest civilizations used clay to treat everything from aches and pains to infections and food poisoning. In ancient Mesopotamia (5000 to 3500 BCE), for instance, it's believed that people used a number of natural substances, including clays, to make poultices—mixtures of clay and water (or other wet ingredients like tea) wrapped in thin cloth and applied to the body to relieve pain and inflammation.

While this is all encouraging, it still doesn't mean that bentonite clay delivers on every one of its head-to-toe, health-boosting claims or that it's safe to consume. So we dove into the research to help set the record straight.

This comprehensive guide highlights the most promising science-backed health benefits of bentonite clay and the best ways to use it in your health and beauty routine—plus, important safety information to understand before you start ordering this stuff in bulk.