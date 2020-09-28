Additionally, the lead present in bentonite clay is bonded to other molecules, which means it may actually be safer than the isolated forms of lead you'd find in lead paint or contaminated cosmetics. One brand describes it this way: "The lead atoms in bentonite clay are so tightly bound in a matrix with other atoms that they do not break away from this matrix as the clay travels through your body or interacts with your skin. In fact, these clay molecules have an unusually large surface area with such a strong negative charge, they act like a strong magnet to draw the positively charged lead out of your body."