The go-to choice of this beauty editor, Corpus Naturals hits all the right notes (both figuratively and literally in the fragrance). The stick has a smooth gentle glide that goes on clear, dries down quickly, and doesn't transfer to clothing. The fragrances are so good they might as well be perfume: This option has sea salt, bergamot, white musk and jasmine—a total delight. (We should note: If you are sensitive to smell, skip these, as they are stronger scented.)