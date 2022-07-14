The 13 Best Natural, Organic Deodorants Of 2022 — The Reviews Are In
Natural deodorants that do the work used to be something of a challenge to come by. Hence, the products were branded with a less-than-ideal reputation.
Some of this ire is likely attributed to the fact that the switch from traditional antiperspirants (made with aluminum salts to halt the sweating process by plugging the sweat glands) does come with an adjustment period of sorts, in which your body gets back to its baseline sweating levels. (This process varies from person to person and is totally normal if you go through it.)
What's more is that many expect natural deodorants to operate in the same way as their antiperspirant: Don't confuse the two. Antiperspirants stop you from sweating; deodorants mask or mitigate the smell, but you still may perspire.
So, that's the bad news. The good news is that modern natural deodorants have come a long way and use exciting, innovative, and so-cool ingredients to manage body odor.
Don't take our word for it; check out the below—and marvel at all the pathways in which they work. Not to mention, many of these additionally come with good-for-skin ingredients, decadent fragrances, and other perks.
If you haven't made the switch yet, allow this list to convince you.
mbg's picks for the best natural deodorants of 2022
How we picked
Innovative ingredients
The natural deodorants of today feature a plethora of innovative ingredients to neutralize body odor—think arrowroot powder, AHAs, kaolin clay, etc. This list features the most cutting-edge ingredients of late.
Form
Do you prefer gliding on a stick? Spraying on a liquid? Massaging in a cream? You’ll find a variety of forms here that fit every sensorial preference and lifestyle.
Extra skin perks
Your deo can do so much more for you, so we included options that come with added skin care benefits. Some prevent ingrowns, others provide a cooling after-shave, and some even double as a functional fragrance.
Testing & testimonials
Every product on this list comes recommended by skin care experts, real users, or editors.
mbg's picks for the best natural deodorants of 2022
Best scent: Corpus N° Green Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Sophisticated, bright scent
Cons
- If you’re sensitive to strong scent, you might want to skip it
Considerations:Baking soda-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Stick
The go-to choice of this beauty editor, Corpus Naturals hits all the right notes (both figuratively and literally in the fragrance). The stick has a smooth gentle glide that goes on clear, dries down quickly, and doesn't transfer to clothing. The fragrances are so good they might as well be perfume: This option has sea salt, bergamot, white musk and jasmine—a total delight. (We should note: If you are sensitive to smell, skip these, as they are stronger scented.)
Best splurge: Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant
Pros
- Rejuvenating scent
Cons
- Pricey for a small size
Considerations:Baking soda-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Stick
A classic brand in the natural-leaning space, this deodorant is free of alcohol, parabens, and a few other nasties. The primary active in this is the odor-neutralizing citronellyl, which is appropriate for all skin types. The eucalyptus fragrance is refreshing—in fact, it's downright ahhh-inducing.
Best glide: Native Deodorant
Pros
- Rivals traditional deodorant sticks
Cons
- Stick can become soft & goopy when left in the heat
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Form:Stick
Native's popular sticks are oh-so-close to your standard options, you might mistake them for their drugstore counterpart, sans aluminum. The formula is made with probiotics (to balance the microbiome), oils to nourish, and baking soda to neutralize odor. Of note: Some are sensitive to the last ingredient, so proceed with caution if you are. This sweet, tropical option is one of their most popular.
Best eco-friendly: Meow Meow Tweet Grapefruit Baking Soda Free Deodorant Stick
Pros
- Comes in a compostable tube
- Smooth yet powdery feel
Cons
- Citrus essential oils can be irritating
Considerations:Baking soda-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Stick
Sans plastic packaging, this option is for the particularly eco-minded. But that's not all you'll like about it: The formula is made with coconut oil, shea butter, and (the odor absorber) arrowroot powder. The scent blends together bright, citrus grapefruit, lemon, and sweet orange peel.
Best for active lifestyles: Milk + Honey Lavender, Tea Tree Extra Strength Deodorant No.09
Pros
- Great for sweaty, humid days
Cons
- Some reviewers report a grainy texture
Considerations:VeganCruelty-free
Form:Stick
For those looking for natural (but who tend to sweat a bit more than most), you can opt for this extra-strength stick from natural brand Milk & Honey. It goes on smoothly, nourishing skin while helping you stay fresh all day. Need proof? The brand says it's "Summer In Austin Texas Approved."
Best fragrance-free: Hume Supernatural Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Clear formula that doesn’t leave clothing stains
Cons
- Requires lots of reapplication on sweaty days
Considerations:Baking soda-freeFragrance-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Stick
A favorite of the team at mbg, this fragrance-free stick is ideal for those with skin or nose sensitivities to perfume. Users swear by its master formula that's free of baking soda, gluten, and the standard list of no-go's.
Best crystal: CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant Stick
Pros
- Great for sensitive skin
- Lasts a long time
Cons
- Requires a bit of dry down time
Considerations:Baking soda-freeFragrance-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Stick
Crystal mineral deodorants are quite popular elsewhere in the world and have recently come stateside in a major way. It's made from natural mineral salt called potassium alum, which has been shown to have antimicrobial properties. And that's it—yes, this is a one-ingredient deodorant.
Best unisex : Nécessaire The Deodorant
Pros
- Has a clean, fresh scent
Cons
- Some reviewers say it's difficult to get product out of the tube
Considerations:Baking soda-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Cream
An endlessly popular brand among trendy folk, this body care line works as well as it feels on the skin. The formula uses a complex made of silica, zinc, koalin clay, llactic, and mandelic acids to keep you dry and limit smell. We love the gender-neutral scent of sandalwood.
Best baking soda-free: Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Deodorant
Pros
- Doubles as perfume
Cons
- Not the best if you’re sensitive to scent
Considerations:Baking soda-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Stick
As we mentioned, some folks are sensitive to baking soda. If you’d like to remove the ingredient from the equation, opt for a baking soda-free formula, like this stick from Maison Louis Marie. It features their subtly spicy No.04 Bois de Balincourt scent—a sandalwood and cedarwood blend laced with vetiver, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Best acid based: Kosas Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant
Pros
- Has a weightless, serum-like feel
- Can smooth armpits
Cons
- Not the best for right after shaving
Considerations:Baking soda-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Serum
Ready for some science? Acid-based deodorants work by lowering your skin's pH and making it too acidic for odor-causing bacteria to thrive. As a bonus, these acids can also slough off dead skin and help prevent ingrowns, leaving your pits smooth and bump-free. If applying a chemical exfoliator to your sensitive armpits sounds like a recipe for irritation, don’t fret: This Kosas number folds in aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to keep the formula equally soothing and hydrating.
Best for sensitive skin: Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream
Pros
- Simultaneously curbs odor & hydrates skin
- Has a lotion-like texture
Cons
- Easiest to apply with your fingers, which can get messy
Considerations:Baking soda-freeFragrance-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Cream
For sensitive pits prone to dryness, might we suggest a deodorant cream? This one by Drunk Elephant is free of baking soda and essential oils (two known irritants for sensitive skin) and features arrowroot powder to gently absorb moisture, mandelic acid to neutralize odor (it also happens to be one of the best AHAs for sensitive skin), and shea butter to condition and soothe.
Best spray: by/rosie jane Deodorant
Pros
- Easy to reapply
- Refreshing
Cons
- Can wear off quickly
Considerations:Baking soda-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Spray
by/rosie jane is a fragrance brand, so you can bet your bottom dollar their spray deodorant smells nothing short of heavenly. On sweatier summer days, mbg beauty editor Jamie Schneider likes to layer this liquid number on top of an unscented deo—it gives the formula more oomph, in terms of both efficacy and aroma. That’s not to say you can’t wear it alone; the Calm the F*ck Down scent (a blend of lavender, neroli, and chamomile) is great for a bedtime spritz.
Best for night sweats: Each & Every Natural Deodorant
Pros
- Calming experience & scent
Cons
- Contains essential oils, which can be irritating
Considerations:Baking soda-freeVeganCruelty-free
Form:Stick
mbg’s deputy commerce editor, Braelyn Wood, calls this lavender laced number her daily go-to: “So I am naturally prone to sweating a lot,” she says, but Each & Every’s formula helps her feel cool and protected. “It glides on smoothly and doesn't have a gritty texture. It leaves behind the perfect layer where you feel protected but not like your pores are clogged by a heavy formula. The scent is also divine—I've tried a few of them but this is my favorite.” Not to mention, that lavender scent provides a relaxing aroma before bedtime.
Tips for switching to natural.
Contrary to popular belief, your body doesn’t go through a “purging” or “detoxing” period when you switch to natural deo. It takes 24 hours for your body to expel antiperspirant ingredients from the pores, and it does so totally on its own. So any signs of “purging” after the fact is really just your body adjusting to the new product you’re using.
While everyone’s pits follow a personal timeline, here’s what you can generally expect:
- You may sweat more. "As you move further away from use of antiperspirants, during the 'switch,' your body slowly regains the ability to activate sweat glands,” board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC tells mbg about the infamous armpit detox. "The weeks and days following cessation of these products are when you'll notice sweating increasing and then normalizing to baseline levels—while the natural deodorant aids in masking scent.”
- You may experience increased odor. It’s common to smell a bit rank as your body gets used to the natural deo. See, your skin microbiome is a very delicate thing, and your armpits have a very specific micro niche—some theorize that when you transition to natural, it causes your skin microbiome to readjust1, which can result in excess odor for a period of time. Just know that this is a completely normal thing that happens—and when you use microbiome-supporting products, chances are it will bounce back fairly quickly.
- You can apply an armpit mask to curb odor. As your skin adjusts, many people anecdotally swear by regular armpit masks to help make the switch easier. Our take? It can certainly help absorb excess moisture and curb odor, but it’s not going to “detox” the armpits. (Again, your pits do this naturally.) If you’d like to try one of these buzzy masks, by all means—we even have a DIY guide to help you through it.
mbg review process.
At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).
Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved.
Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.
The takeaway.
Ultimately, the deodorant you purchase is a personal hygiene choice you should make for yourself. If you want to try a natural deo—great! Feel free to snag any option above that strikes your fancy. If you’re happy with your traditional antiperspirant, that’s fine, too. And if you’re curious about the difference between traditional and natural options, we suggest you head on over to our explainer.