Natural deodorants that do the work used to be something of a challenge to come by. Hence, the products were branded with a less-than-ideal reputation. Some of this ire is likely attributed to the switch from traditional anti-perspirants (made with aluminum salts to halt the sweating process by plugging the sweat glands) does come with an adjustment period of sorts, in which your body gets back to its baseline sweating levels. (This process varies person-to-person and is totally normal if you go through it.) What’s more is that many expect natural deodorants to operate in the same way as their antiperspirant: Don’t confuse the two. Antiperspirants stop you from sweating, deodorants mask or mitigate the smell, but you still may perspire.

So, that’s the bad news. The good news is that modern natural deodorants have come a long way, and use exciting, innovative, and so-cool ingredients to manage body odor. Don’t take our word for it, check out the below—and marvel at all the pathways in which they work. Not to mention, many of these additionally come with good-for-skin ingredients, decedent fragrances, and other perks.

If you haven’t made the switch yet, allow this list to convince you.