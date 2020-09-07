Deodorant Rash: 3 Reasons Your Stick Is Messing With Your Pits

It's a delicate area, and it's actually quite common for people to have unique sensitives there that perhaps you may not find as irritating elsewhere. "The skin in the axilla is very thin and will notice and react to a larger array of ingredients than other parts of the body," says Nava Greenfield, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC. "The arms, for example, are less prone to sensitivities."

But as for the rash, what exactly is it? Well, it's usually one of two things: "It can either be an allergy to an ingredient in the product or an irritant reaction to one of the ingredients," she says. These, however, tend to look very similar so it's not always easy to figure out what your rash is indicating.

An allergic reaction is an inflammatory response in the skin and might have to be sussed out by a doctor or dermatologist, who will conduct a test. An irritation (sometimes called contact dermatitis) is usually the lesser of the two and is the result of repeated exposure to an irritating ingredient. If your rash is persistent, and you can't seem to figure out the triggers, consult a derm.

However, here are some of the most common allergens and irritants to look out for: