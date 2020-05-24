Crystal Deodorant: What’s The Deal With This Antiperspirant Alternative? 

Crystal deodorant is made from natural mineral salt called potassium alum, which has been shown to have antimicrobial properties. And that’s it—yes, this is a one ingredient deodorant. Potassium alum has been used as a deodorant across the globe for hundreds of years—and is actually quite popular in many parts of Asia and Europe. It’s starting to come stateside in a major way.

“As mineral salts such as potassium alum have natural antimicrobial properties, applying these can decrease the number of bacteria on the skin, and therefore reduce odor produced by these bacteria," board-certified dermatologist Lisa Airan, M.D., tells mbg. However, unlike antiperspirants, these are not thought to disrupt the microbiome (however, more research is needed on this front.) As for sensitivities: "While any ingredient can irritate the skin, the fewer ingredients someone is exposed to, the less risk there is of an allergic reaction. Traditional deodorants contain more ingredients which puts the patient at increased risk for skin irritation.”

If this sounds too good to be true, here’s the problem: This is not a widely studied ingredient (even though most groups, including the Environmental Working Group, deem it safe), and thus we don’t know how effective they are outside of anecdotal evidence. And even those testimonials range from high praise to not-so-much. So there’s not much we can definitively say about how well it works other than: Give it a go yourself and see.