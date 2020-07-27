After a long workout, or even just a walk on a particularly hot day, you likely might experience one unintended and unpleasant side effect: a pungent odor coming from under your pits. There's a reason there's an entire beauty and body care market dedicated to stopping and masking B.O.—no one wants to smell bad.

Now, researchers have found out why this happens: And it all boils down to an enzyme that is present in the area's unique microbiome. Essentially, your skin's surface is home to trillions of bacteria, fungus, and other microbes (collectively called the microbiome, or microflora). These bugs play an essential role in our skin barrier function, helping our skin look and feel its best.

However, sometimes, these little things get out of balance. When this happens, things can go awry—or as in the case of your pits, smelly.