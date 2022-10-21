Before we dive into the ins and outs of underarm hyperpigmentation, let’s get one thing clear: Photoshopped ads may have you believe that everyone has perfectly smooth, even-toned underarms. The truth? Some people naturally have darker underarms as is—and that’s perfectly normal.

The skin underarm skin is more sensitive, so clipping it with a razor or causing a rub rash happens to the best of us, too. So if you do want to lighten underarm hyperpigmentation, we asked the experts for their best tips and tricks and why it happens in the first place. But remember: Nobody’s underarm skin is perfect, contrary to what you may see online.