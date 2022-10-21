Causes Of Underarm Hyperpigmentation + 10 Ways To Lighten It, From Derms
Before we dive into the ins and outs of underarm hyperpigmentation, let’s get one thing clear: Photoshopped ads may have you believe that everyone has perfectly smooth, even-toned underarms. The truth? Some people naturally have darker underarms as is—and that’s perfectly normal.
The skin underarm skin is more sensitive, so clipping it with a razor or causing a rub rash happens to the best of us, too. So if you do want to lighten underarm hyperpigmentation, we asked the experts for their best tips and tricks and why it happens in the first place. But remember: Nobody’s underarm skin is perfect, contrary to what you may see online.
Causes of underarm hyperpigmentation.
Like we said hyperpigmentation in the area is extremely common. Here, are the reasons it might occur.
Shaving.
Shaving with a dull razor is known to cause a plethora of problems, mainly because you’re more likely to cut the skin and create a rash. This is because a dull razor will pull at the hairs and the skin.
Skin color can impact hyperpigmentation as a whole—underarms included. “The theory is that POC melanocytes are more sensitive and therefore any type of injury can cause post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation,” board-certified dermatologist Naana Boake M.D., MPH tells mbg.
Irritation.
Irritation under the arms can be caused by a few different factors. First up, we have tight clothing. If your shirt is rubbing back and forth on your underarm you’re more likely to experience a rash.
The same goes for deodorant or antiperspirant. If you just started using a new product under your arms and a rash has followed suit, it’s probably due to an irritating ingredient. This could be fragrances, exfoliants, or just an allergic reaction.
Skin conditions.
If your underarm hyperpigmentation just won’t lighten up, it could be caused by an underlying disease or skin condition. “ Things like new onset diabetes and metabolic syndrome (acanthosis nigricans), a type of psoriasis (inverse psoriasis), certain genetic disorders and infections with fungi, bacteria and/or yeasts can also cause underarm hyperpigmentation,” board-certified dermatologist Brandith Irwin, M.D., FAAD tells mbg.
8 Ways to lighten underarm hyperpigmentation.
Prep with exfoliation.
Gently exfoliating the underarms before shaving may help prevent hyperpigmentation by decreasing the risk of injured skin. “This can give you a smoother shave and lower the likelihood of razor bumps or irritation,” board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. once told mbg.
Try hair removal instead of shaving.
If you’ve tried time and time again to mitigate shaving irritation, you may consider opting for laser hair removal instead. “Laser hair removal is the best way in the long run, but may cause some short-term irritation,” Irwin explains.
Waxing is another option but may cause more irritation to the underarm if it’s done too often or using too hot of wax. In essence, waxing correctly in this delicate area can be more complicated, so if you choose to do so, proceed with caution.
Use a sensitive skin razor.
If you’re using a single or double-blade razor, that may be the cause of your underarm irritation—especially if it’s on the older side. In order to optimize your shaving routine, “use a hypo-allergenic shave cream (not soap or body wash),” Irwin recommends. Further, never let your razor go dull.
Some razors are specifically designed for sensitive skin—here’s 11 top picks if you’re ready to make the switch.
Switch to a clean fragrance-free deodorant.
Again, your irritation may be caused by a topical deodorant or antiperspirant—especially fi it’s new. “ Ideally avoiding products with baking soda (if you are sensitive), fragrance, and other possible irritants,” Boake recommends. “This is very individualized,” she continues.
Here are natural deodorants free of baking soda if you’re on the hunt.
In-office options.
To get rid of hyperpigmentation anywhere on the skin, “Microneedling, chemical peels and lasers are great options,” Boake says. However, these procedures should be conducted by a trained professional.
Translation: Avoid using a derma roller on your underarms or crafting up a DIY peel on this sensitive patch of skin.
Minimize friction w tight clothes.
As mentioned above, friction is often to blame for underarm irritation. Try to limit tight-fitting clothing (at least for the time being). This kind of irritation is especially likely to occur during exercise or anytime you’re moving your arms up and down.
Use a niacinamide serum.
“Niacinamide is anti-inflammatory and able to inhibit the transfer of melanosomes to keratinocytes” Boake explains. “Therefore, it is able to brighten the skin at the right concentration over time.”
This method may not provide instant results, but it is one safe path for those with sensitive skin. Opt for a simple niacinamide serum rather than a complex multi-ingredient blend.
See a derm if it's bothering you.
As stated, underarm hyperpigmentation can be a sign of a plethora of other skin conditions and underlying diseases. If this hyperpigmentation is bothering you, it’s best to see your derm.
“Seeing a dermatologist is usually a good idea if it’s lasted more than a month or two,” Irwin reiterates.
FAQ:
Does baking soda lighten underarms?
When asked about the baking soda DIY technique for brightening skin, Boake explains that“ If anything, it can cause irritation.” Stick with the methods listed above.
Should you use hydroquinone under your arms?
“Hydroquinone is a chemical pigment inhibitor available in 2% OTC, or 4% or stronger by prescription. It’s almost always irritating in the armpit and generally not recommended for that area,” Irwin explains.
Can you use retinol under your arms?
“Retinol can be used in this area to brighten and exfoliate the skin, but I would not recommend using it often because it could possibly cause irritation,” Boake says. Especially if you tend to be sensitive to retinol formulas on the face, it’s best to stick with gentle brighteners instead.
The takeaway.
With all of the photoshop in the world, it’s easy to assume that everyone has smooth, spot-free underarms. However hyperpigmentation in this area is extremely common given that the underarms are more prone to sensitivity. If you try one of these DIY remedies for a few months with little to no results, it’s best to consult your dermatologist. If it’s dark spots on the face you’re worried about, read this.
