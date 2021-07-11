The 12 Best Niacinamide Serums Of 2021 For Glowing Skin
If there’s an ingredient that has taken the skin care world by storm lately, certainly it’s niacinamide. The popular active ingredient—a form of vitamin B3 that often goes by nicotinamide—has earned scores of fans ranging from dermatologists, aestheticians, editors (ahem, me), and amateur beauty fans alike. That’s because it boasts many sought-after benefits without several of the typical hangups, like irritation and damage.
Let me explain: Niacinamide is shown to brighten the skin and help fade dark spots or hyperpigmentation—but unlike potent acids or retinol, it isn’t known to be irritating and most people find it tolerable. Additionally, it’s super hydrating and strengthens the barrier, but it’s oh-so light non clogging, so people with acne are able to use it without fear. Actually, it goes one step further: It helps acne and sebum production. One study showed that applying a topical formula of 4% niacinamide treated moderate acne just as well as 1% of a topical antibiotic. Another study found that topical application can help reduce the production of oils, which can help balance acne-prone skin. And thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it can help with wrinkles and other signs of aging.
If this all sounds too good to be true, why don’t you give it a go and see for yourself? I went ahead and rounded up my favorites for your easy shopping experience.
Typology 12% Niacinamide Serum
This very cool French brand uses minimal ingredients—in typical French style of course: edited, simple, and so delightful. The aqueous and light serum sinks into skin for a radiant finish. The star of the show here is obviously the niacinamide, which as we’ve noted can help strengthen the skin barrier, balance the skin, brighten the complexion, and so much more.
12% Niacinamide Serum, Typology ($32)
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Along with our niacinamide, this contains hyaluronic acid and watermelon extract. HA is an ideal hydrator (it holds water into the skin) and the watermelon provides amino acids and antioxidants. Plus: On a makeup free day, go ahead and apply another few drops as a last step. It will give you an all-over dewy finish that rivals any highlighter.
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, Glow Recipe ($34)
Versed Skin Just Breathe Clarifying Serum
Remember how we said niacinamide helps with acne? Well this one really ups the game by blending in willow bark (a naturally occurring beta-hydroxy acid that helps break down sebum in your pores) and zinc, which helps calm inflammation. If you have acne- and inflammation-prone skin, this might be your new best friend.
Just Breathe Clarifying Serum, Versed Skin ($19.99)
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum
If dark spots are your primary concern—be it from sun, age, or residue from injuries like inflammatory acne—reach for this corrector. The added ingredients include licorice root & golden kiwifruit, botanicals known for their ability to fade and minimize pigmentation issues.
Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum, First Aid Beauty ($42)
Alpyn Beauty Wild Nettle Niacinamide Firming Serum
Lifting and tightening the skin are notoriously difficult concerns to address. This does so with a potent—yet gentle—blend of actives. Of course there’s the niacinamide, but it also contains two other lifting ingredients. First there’s the nettle extract, a vitamin C-rich botanical that can help build and protect collagen. There’s also a retinol alternative called rambutan that can help firm and plump the skin.
Wild Nettle & Niacinamide Firming Serum, Alpyn Beauty ($58)
Prima Enlightenment Serum
Redness and flushing is a prominent concern for many. If you struggle with flare-ups, having a calming serum on hand is key. This one uses a broad spectrum hemp CBD to soothe inflamed, angry skin. There’s also a saccharide complex that hydrates skin, as water loss can contribute to redness, too.
Enlightenment Serum, Prima ($18)
Sobel Skin Rx 15% Niacinamide Gel Serum
A powerful derm-formulated brand, this silky gel formula sinks into skin and gets to work. In addition to the namesake ingredient, it has allantoin and sigesbeckia orientalis (commonly called St. Paul's wort). The former is a popular K-beauty staple that softens skin and even acts as a gentle exfoliator. The latter helps firm and tighten.
15% Niacinamide Gel Serum, Sobel Skin Rx ($75)
Marie Veronique Soothing B3 Serum
The brand is formulated by Marie Veronique, a star cosmetic chemist in the space, that only makes effective, quality formulas that rely heavily on science and nature. For example? This serum that goes by the technical name (vitamin b3), this is ideal for soothing reactive and finicky skin. It also layers in green tea and humectants for moisture.
Soothing B3 Serum, Marie Veronique ($90)
January Labs Triple Active Reclaiming Serum
A highly effective healthy aging serum—this triple-active blend is a personal favorite of this beauty editor. (I use it religiously.) Why? Well, the niacinamide soothes, the vitamin C brightens and aids in collagen production, and the retinol complex encourages skin cell turnover. A triple threat.
Triple Active Reclaiming Serum, January Labs ($86)
Allies Of Skin Prebiotic & Niacinamide Pore Booster
Prebiotics are vital for a healthy skin microbiome. Think of it this way: If you feed your skin prebiotics, the biotics on your skin can thrive, much like you thrive when eating well. It’s also infused with several antioxidants, which can help protect your skin barrier as well.
Prebiotic & Niacinamide Pore Booster, Allies Of Skin ($65)
Tula Skin Sensitive Treatment Drops
While niacinamide is safe for sensitive skin in general, it’s also important to make sure the rest of your formula passes the test. (This is especially true if you have ultra sensitive skin.) This does that with flying colors with the plethora of B vitamins (In addition to B3, it has a full complex of options). It’s also buffered with botanicals like green tea and aloe.
Sensitive Treatment Drops, Tula Skin ($48)
Follian Brightening Serum
Another reason we love this ingredient? It plays well with others. In this formula it’s combined with vitamin C, E, fruit-derived AHAs, and yuzu extracts to amp up the brightening power. Just apply this fast-absorbing serum day or night for glowing results.
Brightening Serum, Follian ($38)