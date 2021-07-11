Let me explain: Niacinamide is shown to brighten the skin and help fade dark spots or hyperpigmentation—but unlike potent acids or retinol, it isn’t known to be irritating and most people find it tolerable. Additionally, it’s super hydrating and strengthens the barrier, but it’s oh-so light non clogging, so people with acne are able to use it without fear. Actually, it goes one step further: It helps acne and sebum production. One study showed that applying a topical formula of 4% niacinamide treated moderate acne just as well as 1% of a topical antibiotic. Another study found that topical application can help reduce the production of oils, which can help balance acne-prone skin. And thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, it can help with wrinkles and other signs of aging.

If this all sounds too good to be true, why don’t you give it a go and see for yourself? I went ahead and rounded up my favorites for your easy shopping experience.