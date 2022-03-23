Weather's Warming Up: Here's What To Know About Waxing & Shaving

When it comes to hair removal, there are all kinds of new and innovative methods. But waxing and shaving are the real OGs. Both of hair removal methods provide effective, efficient results. With that being said, the two methods couldn’t really be more different from one another.

Shaving cuts the hair at the skin’s surface, trimming the hair to deliver a silky smooth finish. Meanwhile, waxing completely removes the hair’s root, damaging the hair follicle, which requires the hair to completely regrow from scratch.

So which method is the best for you? Keep scrolling to check out all the tips, tricks, pros and cons to both shaving and waxing so you can determine what’s best for your lifestyle and needs.