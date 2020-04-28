"Razor bumps are essentially ingrown hairs in areas where you shave," says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. "When you shave, the free edge of the hair is cut below the surface of the skin. When the free edge of the hair becomes trapped within the skin, it will grow on itself and curl under the skin rather than growing freely to the surface."

This develops into pimple-like red spots. It may feel sore and inflamed. And in more severe cases, it might become infected, which will look like a large, puss-filled cyst. In either case, these might last a while—around two weeks.

If you are someone who feels you develop them more frequently than your friends, well, it might be your shaving technique (more on that later), or it could be something out of your control: your hair texture. Those with curly, thick strands can be more prone to shaving bumps. "Curly hair is more likely not to grow out cleanly through the surface of the skin," says Zeichner. This is also the reason you might find more frequent bumps around areas that hair naturally grows in coarser—like your bikini line or beards. This is why those with beards might mistake razor burn for acne on around the jawline (it could, of course, be a combination of breakouts and ingrown hairs.)