How To Get Rid Of Razor Bumps: Derm Approved Tips + Products Recs
Razor bumps are a cruel joke. You go through all this effort shaving your legs or face so the skin is smooth and soft, and next thing you know, angry, little red bumps start popping up. What gives? But here's the good news: You can easily treat them. And the great news: With the right techniques and tools, you might be able to prevent them altogether.
What causes razor burn?
"Razor bumps are essentially ingrown hairs in areas where you shave," says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. "When you shave, the free edge of the hair is cut below the surface of the skin. When the free edge of the hair becomes trapped within the skin, it will grow on itself and curl under the skin rather than growing freely to the surface."
This develops into pimple-like red spots. It may feel sore and inflamed. And in more severe cases, it might become infected, which will look like a large, puss-filled cyst. In either case, these might last a while—around two weeks.
If you are someone who feels you develop them more frequently than your friends, well, it might be your shaving technique (more on that later), or it could be something out of your control: your hair texture. Those with curly, thick strands can be more prone to shaving bumps. "Curly hair is more likely not to grow out cleanly through the surface of the skin," says Zeichner. This is also the reason you might find more frequent bumps around areas that hair naturally grows in coarser—like your bikini line or beards. This is why those with beards might mistake razor burn for acne on around the jawline (it could, of course, be a combination of breakouts and ingrown hairs.)
How can you get rid of razor bumps naturally?
So you have one or two bumps: Now what? First up, it’s very important to take a break from shaving, which will only exacerbate the issue.
For smaller, less irritable bumps, you'll find you're almost treating these like a zit. You can start by spot treating them: Chemical exfoliators, like BHA or AHAs, may be useful. "It helps dry out the angry bump and exfoliate dead cells from the surface of the skin to open the blocked pore," says Zeichner.
Even if it's on your body, feel free to simply use your favorite face treatment and gently apply it to the inflamed bumps. If it’s a larger area of razor bumps, though, a proper chemical body exfoliant is likely more economical. For an all natural route: Tea tree oil is also another popular natural option because of its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.
After the product formula dries, rub on something soothing to help the redness and puffiness go down. If you’re looking for a calming body lotion, look for actives like ceramides, colloidal oat, aloe vera, calendula, comfrey, or chamomile. It’s important to keep the areas hydrated and non irritated.
If it's on the infected end of the spectrum, you'll need to apply a topical first aid ointment: Curoxen is a natural alternative to traditional antibacterial options. Regularly clean and reapply until it heals. If it's really bad, you might need to visit a dermatologist to perform extractions. Never, ever perform extractions on your own.
How do you prevent them?
"Shaving is an interaction between the hair, the skin, and the razor," says Zeichner, and all three components should come into consideration when you are talking about prevention.
1. Invest in a razor.
Let's start with the razor. Ask yourself: How old is yours? If you have to think about it, it's likely too old. Make sure to swap them out every five to 10 shaves. Board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, M.D., also recommends to stick to options with no more than two blades: Anything more will be cutting too close to the skin, making it more likely that the hair will get trapped under the surface.
We might also suggest switching to a safety razor, so you're not constantly tossing out plastic versions. Safety razors also only use one, finely sharpened blade, so you are getting a close shave without having to push down on the skin.
2. Prep the skin.
As for the preparation, shave after your shower ("When the skin and the hairs are soft and well hydrated," says Zeichner.) And generously apply your shave gel, cream, or oil: Proper lubrication is key so you don't drag and scrape the skin's surface. Bonus? These will also help soften and hydrate the skin.
During the shave, always go with the grain, or the hair's growth pattern, in single strokes. Along the shin, for example, that will be shaving down—not up, like most shaving commercials will have you believe. This might get tricky around rounded areas where growth patterns might go in different directions, so just take it slower in those areas.
3. Moisturize.
Shaving is a form of physical exfoliation, as you’re scraping off dead skin cells along with hair. So it’s essential to moisturize after. Plus it’s just always good practice to moisturize right after the shower. All the water that is on the skin needs to be sealed in with an occlusive ingredient, like an oil or cream, or else it will quickly evaporate—leaving you drier than before.
The takeaway.
Razor bumps are annoying, but so very common. If you get them frequently it’s likely because you have curly hair, and they tend to get trapped easier under the skin. Luckily they are easy to treat when you get them (exfoliate and soothe), and with proper shaving techniques you likely can prevent them. If not, try a professional option like sugaring or waxing.
