12 Yoga Brands With The Best Clothes & Gear
Practicing yoga offers all kinds of benefits—it can improve mobility, support mental health, and even ease symptoms of heart disease. And when it comes to equipment, the right clothing and gear can make your flow even more amazing (think: leggings that stay in place through every movement, or a yoga mat that grips to each pose). That said, there are even more different yoga brands on the market than there are types of yoga to choose from these days.
As a health and fitness editor, I've been lucky enough to test out a number of yoga brands. Here, I've compiled some options to help support your yoga practice, along with clothing and gear picks.
Athleta - Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Athleta has a wide selection of high-quality yoga clothes and gear—from lightweight tanks to post-class coverups. These buttery-soft leggings are no exception. Between a gently supportive waistband, pockets, and smooth, breathable fabric—these may become your new favorite tights.
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight, athleta.com
Lululemon - Free To Be Serene High Neck Bra
It likely comes as no surprise that Lululemon is a top-notch yoga brand—after all, their recognition was basically built around iconic yoga pants. While Lululemon's leggings are a great go-to, I'm also a fan of their other yoga-centric offerings. Exhibit A: their low-impact (yet still supportive) sports bras, such as this Free To Be Serene bra.
Free To Be Serene High Neck Sports Bra, lululemon.com
Sanuk - Yoga Sling 2 Sandal
Sure, you don't wear shoes during yoga, but you do need a pair to slip on post-flow. Let me introduce you to the yoga sling: a beyond-comfy sandal with a footbed that's made from cushy yoga mat material. Need I say more?
Yoga Sling 2, sanuk.com
Patagonia - Kamala Cropped Pants
Patagonia's clothing and gear is a stand-out when it comes to sustainability. While they have a smaller selection of yoga apparel, each item is produced with planet-friendly material and manufacturing. These flowy yoga pants, in particular, are Fair Trade sewn and made with organic cotton.
Kamala Cropped Pants, patagonia.com
Nike - Swoosh Luxe Sports Bra
The well-known fitness apparel brand also has an amazing selection of clothing and accessories for your yoga practice. For example, this take on the classic "swoosh" bra features an ultra-soft fabrication and a strappy back design, for extra breathability during your flow.
Swoosh Luxe, nike.com
Manduka - Prolite Yoga Mat
Manduka has a wide range of fantastic yoga mats—from extra-thick to travel-worthy thin. Each one offers a great amount of grip and support, plus they're made with emissions-free manufacturing. The brand also has great yoga clothes options that are definitely worth a peek.
Prolite Yoga Mat, manduka.com
Beyond Yoga - Spacedye Biker Shorts
If you haven't tried Beyond Yoga's spacedye leggings yet...you're missing out. The smooth-as-silk performance fabric hugs your body—but it's breathable enough for a sweaty class. This fabrication is also used in sports bras, tops, and jumpsuits. The latest addition to the spacedye family: biker shorts!
Spacedye Biker Shorts, beyondyoga.com
Prana - Momento Top
Prana is another activewear and yoga brand that prioritizes sustainability. They have a wide array of lovely yoga clothes and accessories, including this fitted tank, made from recycled nylon. Bonus features: a cute criss-cross back and built-in sun protection.
Momento Top, prana.com
FP Movement - High-Rise Good Karma Leggings
FP Movement's has a great selection of yoga clothes and accessories—from airy tanks to funky onesies. One of my favorites is their high rise Good Karma leggings, which come in over 30 different colors. Grab the matching sports bra for a complete set.
High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings, freepeople.com
Pru Apparel Power Moves Leggings
While soft, muted tones are often commonplace for yoga clothes, Pru Apparel makes lovely vibrant colors and patterns. These bold blue leggings are just one great example.
Power Moves Leggings, pruapparel.com
Gaiam - Yoga Strap
Whether you're in the market for affordable yoga mats, blocks, clothes, or even grippy yoga socks—Gaiam has you covered. Add this pretty tie-dye yoga strap to your collection to help ease your body into deeper stretches and poses.
Premium Yoga Strap, gaiam.com
Brentwood Homes Buckwheat Yoga Bolster Pillow
While they may be better-known for their mattresses and bedding, Brentwood Homes has a beautiful collection of yoga gear, including a meditation pillow, yoga pillow, and this bolster. Beyond the gorgeous ocean waves-inspired design, this bolster is certified vegan—meaning it's made without animal products (think: feathers, wool, and down) or animal testing. Instead, it's filled with natural buckwheat hulls, inside an 100% organic cotton lining. So you can rest easy during your restorative yoga practice.
Buckwheat Yoga Bolster Pillow, brentwoodhomes.com
