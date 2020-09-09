mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Motivation
12 Yoga Brands With The Best Clothes & Gear

12 Yoga Brands With The Best Clothes & Gear

Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor By Kristine Thomason
mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen.
yoga brands

Image by Megan Doty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 9, 2020 — 21:05 PM

Practicing yoga offers all kinds of benefits—it can improve mobility, support mental health, and even ease symptoms of heart disease. And when it comes to equipment, the right clothing and gear can make your flow even more amazing (think: leggings that stay in place through every movement, or a yoga mat that grips to each pose). That said, there are even more different yoga brands on the market than there are types of yoga to choose from these days.

As a health and fitness editor, I've been lucky enough to test out a number of yoga brands. Here, I've compiled some options to help support your yoga practice, along with clothing and gear picks.

Athleta - Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight

Athleta has a wide selection of high-quality yoga clothes and gear—from lightweight tanks to post-class coverups. These buttery-soft leggings are no exception. Between a gently supportive waistband, pockets, and smooth, breathable fabric—these may become your new favorite tights.

Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight, athleta.com

Athleta leggings

Lululemon - Free To Be Serene High Neck Bra

It likely comes as no surprise that Lululemon is a top-notch yoga brand—after all, their recognition was basically built around iconic yoga pants. While Lululemon's leggings are a great go-to, I'm also a fan of their other yoga-centric offerings. Exhibit A: their low-impact (yet still supportive) sports bras, such as this Free To Be Serene bra.

Free To Be Serene High Neck Sports Bra, lululemon.com

Lululemon free to be

Sanuk - Yoga Sling 2 Sandal

Sure, you don't wear shoes during yoga, but you do need a pair to slip on post-flow. Let me introduce you to the yoga sling: a beyond-comfy sandal with a footbed that's made from cushy yoga mat material. Need I say more?

Yoga Sling 2, sanuk.com

sanuk yoga sling sandal

Patagonia - Kamala Cropped Pants

Patagonia's clothing and gear is a stand-out when it comes to sustainability. While they have a smaller selection of yoga apparel, each item is produced with planet-friendly material and manufacturing. These flowy yoga pants, in particular, are Fair Trade sewn and made with organic cotton.

Kamala Cropped Pants, patagonia.com

Patagonia pants

Nike - Swoosh Luxe Sports Bra

The well-known fitness apparel brand also has an amazing selection of clothing and accessories for your yoga practice. For example, this take on the classic "swoosh" bra features an ultra-soft fabrication and a strappy back design, for extra breathability during your flow.

Swoosh Luxe, nike.com

nike sports bra

Manduka - Prolite Yoga Mat

Manduka has a wide range of fantastic yoga mats—from extra-thick to travel-worthy thin. Each one offers a great amount of grip and support, plus they're made with emissions-free manufacturing. The brand also has great yoga clothes options that are definitely worth a peek.

Prolite Yoga Mat, manduka.com

Manduka yoga mat

Beyond Yoga - Spacedye Biker Shorts

If you haven't tried Beyond Yoga's spacedye leggings yet...you're missing out. The smooth-as-silk performance fabric hugs your body—but it's breathable enough for a sweaty class. This fabrication is also used in sports bras, tops, and jumpsuits. The latest addition to the spacedye family: biker shorts!

Spacedye Biker Shorts, beyondyoga.com

Beyond Yoga shorts

Prana - Momento Top

Prana is another activewear and yoga brand that prioritizes sustainability. They have a wide array of lovely yoga clothes and accessories, including this fitted tank, made from recycled nylon. Bonus features: a cute criss-cross back and built-in sun protection.

Momento Top, prana.com

prana shirt

FP Movement - High-Rise Good Karma Leggings

FP Movement's has a great selection of yoga clothes and accessories—from airy tanks to funky onesies. One of my favorites is their high rise Good Karma leggings, which come in over 30 different colors. Grab the matching sports bra for a complete set.

High-Rise 7/8 Length Good Karma Leggings, freepeople.com

FP Movement leggings

Pru Apparel Power Moves Leggings

While soft, muted tones are often commonplace for yoga clothes, Pru Apparel makes lovely vibrant colors and patterns. These bold blue leggings are just one great example.

Power Moves Leggings, pruapparel.com

Pru Apparel leggings

Gaiam - Yoga Strap

Whether you're in the market for affordable yoga mats, blocks, clothes, or even grippy yoga socks—Gaiam has you covered. Add this pretty tie-dye yoga strap to your collection to help ease your body into deeper stretches and poses.

Premium Yoga Strap, gaiam.com


Gaiam strap

Brentwood Homes Buckwheat Yoga Bolster Pillow

While they may be better-known for their mattresses and bedding, Brentwood Homes has a beautiful collection of yoga gear, including a meditation pillow, yoga pillow, and this bolster. Beyond the gorgeous ocean waves-inspired design, this bolster is certified vegan—meaning it's made without animal products (think: feathers, wool, and down) or animal testing. Instead, it's filled with natural buckwheat hulls, inside an 100% organic cotton lining. So you can rest easy during your restorative yoga practice.

Buckwheat Yoga Bolster Pillow, brentwoodhomes.com



Brentwood Homes bolster

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason mbg Senior Health Editor
Kristine Thomason is the senior health editor at mindbodygreen. Kristine is a New York University graduate with a degree in journalism and psychology, and also a NASM-certified personal...

More On This Topic

Motivation

9 Men's Activewear Essentials For A Fitness Wardrobe Upgrade

Kristine Thomason
9 Men's Activewear Essentials For A Fitness Wardrobe Upgrade
Routines

The Best Core Exercises That Are Perfect For Beginners + Ways To Level-Up

Helen Phelan
The Best Core Exercises That Are Perfect For Beginners + Ways To Level-Up
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Beauty

The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid

Jamie Schneider
The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid
Love

5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages

Nancy L. Johnston, M.S., LPC, LSATP, MAC
5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages
Recipes

The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch

Eliza Sullivan
The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Oily Skin? This Surprising Supplement Can Help Balance Unwanted Shine

Jamie Schneider
Oily Skin? This Surprising Supplement Can Help Balance Unwanted Shine
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Nearly Eliminated COVID Hospitalizations, In New Study

Abby Moore
Vitamin D Nearly Eliminated COVID Hospitalizations, In New Study
Spirituality

5 Self-Care Action Steps You Need If You're An Energy-Sensitive Person

Tanya Carroll Richardson
5 Self-Care Action Steps You Need If You're An Energy-Sensitive Person
Spirituality

A Rare Mars Retrograde Starts Today & You'll Want To Be On Your Toes

Sarah Regan
A Rare Mars Retrograde Starts Today & You'll Want To Be On Your Toes
Home

Are Your Household Staples *Really* BPA-Free? An MD Offers 3 Tips To Tell

Jason Wachob
Are Your Household Staples *Really* BPA-Free? An MD Offers 3 Tips To Tell
Mental Health

I Live With Bipolar: Here's How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn't Want Help

Terri Cheney
I Live With Bipolar: Here's How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn't Want Help
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-yoga-brands-gear

Your article and new folder have been saved!