Practicing yoga offers all kinds of benefits—it can improve mobility, support mental health, and even ease symptoms of heart disease. And when it comes to equipment, the right clothing and gear can make your flow even more amazing (think: leggings that stay in place through every movement, or a yoga mat that grips to each pose). That said, there are even more different yoga brands on the market than there are types of yoga to choose from these days.

As a health and fitness editor, I've been lucky enough to test out a number of yoga brands. Here, I've compiled some options to help support your yoga practice, along with clothing and gear picks.