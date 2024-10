Many people ask whether niacinamide or vitamin C is better for skin brightening purposes. Here's what Goldfaden says: "In an ideal regimen one would us both vitamins." So if a brighter complexion is your goal, there's no need to pick one or the other—instead, look for a blend of the two given they work in different ways toward a similar goal. However, for those who cannot tolerate vitamin C topically, niacinamide is a great alternative.