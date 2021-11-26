Antioxidants are some of the best little bioactive compounds you can feed your skin, as they neutralize free radicals on the skin. In doing so, antioxidants can help calm the skin, improve tone and texture, strengthen the barrier, brighten up dullness, and buffer against premature aging. (We love to see it.) What's more, all antioxidants have unique functions unto themselves, meaning you can expect to see more targeted results based on which concoction you select.

Want more info on these spectacular little compounds? See our full guide to antioxidants and the top skin care antioxidants.

Now, antioxidants are formulated into many kinds of products—from body products and hand creams to face washes and masks. But if you're looking for the most effective way to deliver them to your facial skin, a serum is your best bet. Serums are highly concentrated formulas that are meant to be applied directly onto clean skin to supply your cells with actives. (Consider these your daily treatment step.) And you'll want to select one that has an antioxidant, or combination of antioxidants, that addresses your goals.

Don't worry: We've done the hard work for you. Here are our favorite antioxidant serums and everything about their wonderful benefits.