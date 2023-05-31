While airbrushed images may have you convinced skin texture is abnormal, the opposite is true. Texture is caused by a plethora of factors, from acne to dryness to aging and more. To ease texture at home, prioritize gentle exfoliation, retinol, topical hydration, and anti-inflammatory topicals. If you're struggling with skin texture after giving the at-home remedies a shot, it's best to visit a dermatologist. If you're struggling with texture in the form of bumps, this story may help you get some clarity on what's causing your unique texture.