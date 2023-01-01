Let’s be clear: Nobody has perfectly smooth skin all the time. While heaps of makeup and hours of photo editing may have you believing skin should look like silk, that’s not normal. Everyone has texture, and there are plenty of different reasons for it.

However, having textured skin from things like acne scars or skin conditions can make you feel extremely insecure and directly impact your mood. So, it’s only natural that you may want to ease texture when possible. To help you out, we asked derms for their best tips and tricks. Plus, a bit more about why your skin might be textured in the first place.