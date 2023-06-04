First up we have whiteheads. “A white head (also known as closed comedones) is a hair follicle or pore that has become clogged with oil and dead skin cells," board-certified dermatologist Lian Mack, M.D., FAAD, previously told mbg.

Most whiteheads tend to be flat compared to other forms of acne, and as you might expect, have a white top instead of a blackhead. These won’t have tons of redness around them like other pimples, and they shouldn’t be as tender to the touch as a standard zit.

You’ll most often find whiteheads around oily parts of the face like the chin, forehead, and nose. Anyone with oily skin will be more prone to whiteheads, but any skin type can get them from time to time.

Whiteheads are caused by a combination of factors including oil buildup, dead skin buildup, pore-clogging ingredients, hormonal imbalances, diet, and even some hair care products.