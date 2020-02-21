The truth is, perioral dermatitis is a symptom that arises from a fluctuating set of circumstances unique to each patient, just as fever can be a symptom of numerous diseases. In some cases, the cause of PD is fairly clear: periods of intense stress, pregnancy, or steroid creams. But in most patients, the symptoms are caused by a combination of factors that push the skin into a state of distress.

Here are the most common causes of perioral dermatitis: