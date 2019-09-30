Manuka Honey Guide: How It Can Help With Gut Health, Insomnia, Allergies & More

Historically, honey has been used medicinally for thousands of years primarily as antimicrobial and antibacterial agents in treating wounds and infections. The benefits and quality will depend on the kind of honey being used. While the health benefits of honey are attributed to its hydrogen peroxide content, Manuka honey consists of more components that up the ante. These compounds can only be found in the nectar of the Manuka flower (Leptospermum scoparium) native to New Zealand, resulting in a nutritional profile more potent than its mainstream counterpart. Leptospermum species were first described in the late 18th century, but it wasn't until research conducted in the 1980s identified and documented the enhanced antibacterial properties of the Manuka plant.

What is interesting is that even the quality across all Manuka honeys can vary, which is why the Unique Manuka Honey Factor (UMF) was established. The UMF is a quality assurance grading system that tests the levels of methylglyoxal (MG) and dihydroxyacetone (DHA), the two chemical compounds responsible for the Manuka nectar's uniqueness. The higher the concentration of both, the more pure and potent. The product is then graded for its authenticity and assigned a rating, ranging from UMF 5+ to UMF 20+.