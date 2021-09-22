Is This Essential Oil Good For Acne? What The Derms Actually Think

Tea tree oil has antifungal, antiviral, and antibacterial properties, making it effective for combating most forms of acne, from non-inflamed blackheads and whiteheads to painful nodules (you know—those hard, tender bumps that form underneath the skin). If you're dealing with a host of comedonal acne (aka the kind that stems from fluctuating hormones or clogged pores), Green says tea tree oil can be an effective form of treatment. One study found that a 5% tea tree oil topical gel helped to significantly improve mild to moderate acne symptoms. Researchers have also seen an increase in white blood cell activity associated with tea tree oil use, which is integral when it comes to the acne-healing process.

We know what you're thinking—this sounds strangely familiar to benzoyl peroxide. The difference? Tea tree oil is also anti-inflammatory, which means it has the ability to "soothe and relieve irritated, itchy, red, swollen skin," notes Louisiana-based dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., FAAD. This mitigates the risk of developing skin sensitivities—as is often the case with traditional acne-clearing ingredients like our little friend benzoyl peroxide—and is a much gentler, non-irritating alternative to combating acne that can also reduce the risk of scarring. True, tea tree oil is slower at warding off acne than benzoyl peroxide, but for those with easily irritated skin, the gentler approach may be worth the wait.

TL;DR: Tea tree oil possesses qualities that make it an effective fighter against acne, inflammation, and bacteria that leads to breakouts.