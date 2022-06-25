How To Get Rid Of Keloid Scars, According to Dermatologists

If we’re going to talk about getting rid of keloids, we should first have a clear idea of what a keloid is. According to board-certified dermatologist Jason Miller, M.D., FAAD, “A keloid is an overgrowth of scar tissue, typically outside of the boundaries of the original scar or injury.”

Miller said keloids often present as firm, itchy, or painful bumps over sites of previous injury to the skin. This could be a piercing, general skin trauma, or a lesion (such as an acne cyst).

It’s important to note that an initial bump on the site of a new piercing is very different from a keloid. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), keloids tend to appear over 3 to 6 months, begin as a raised scar on the surface of the skin, and grow slowly.

Piercing bumps on the other hand present as swelling beneath the skin’s surface and should get smaller week after week post-piercing and eventually disappear altogether, Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD. previously told mbg.

Additionally, keloids shouldn’t be confused with just any raised scar either. To put things into perspective, keloids have three times more collagen (e.g., the protein that gives structure to the skin) than hypertrophic scars, or thick raised scars.