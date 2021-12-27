Got A New Piercing Recently? You Should Look Out For This Side Effect

If you have a piercing bump sans signs of infection, continue the usual steps for aftercare. This often means cleaning the piercing with saline and leaving it alone as much as possible. Also, if your piercer provided any specific instructions, be sure to follow them. The exact protocol might differ depending on the piercer and placement of your piercing. Additionally, according to Ciraldo, it might help to apply scar gel, which you can get at the drugstore without a prescription. The gel, which might contain a base of silicone or onion skin, may also be applied as a preventive measure—e.g., before a bump even forms.