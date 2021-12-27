Got A New Piercing Recently? You Should Look Out For This Side Effect

First things first: "Piercing bump" isn't a medical term. It's an informal description of what might develop after you get a piercing. That being said, there are multiple possible causes of a piercing bump.

Most commonly, a bump is a natural response to physical trauma. After all, a piercing literally injures the skin, which triggers the body's healing response. It's similar to what happens if you accidentally cut yourself with a kitchen tool, says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD. The bump is essentially a form of short-lived swelling, she explains, adding that it may feel tender and painful when pressed.

In some cases, a bump might mean that the piercing is infected, especially if the surrounding skin is very red or dark (depending on your skin tone). An infected bump might also release pus or blood and develop a yellow/honey-colored crust, notes Ciraldo.