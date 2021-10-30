Garlic and onions are likely staples in your cooking routine, but as far the skins go? I’d be willing to bet they get scraped right into the trash. I was guilty of this, too, until I realized two things: Nearly 40% of food in America goes to waste, and these skins actually have a lot to offer.

From enhancing the flavor of your dishes to supporting sleep, here are all of the ways you can use garlic and onion skins to your advantage.