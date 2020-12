Need Soup Inspo? Here's What Recipe To Make, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

By nature, Pisces are adaptable—and in the kitchen, that probably translates to focusing on seasonal veggies. This root vegetable soup uses all the best produce of this time of year to make a simple, but truly tasty, meal that will fuel a long day of creative endeavors.

Letting our mood, or personality, dictate how we cook may seem a little bit of a stretch at first, but when we really think about it, our food choices can play a big role. in our mood—so why not lean into your natural tendencies with an astro- or Enneagram-inspired suggestion?