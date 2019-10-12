The seasonal joys of autumn are upon us, which means apple picking, football games, and everything with a cinnamon-scented, pumpkin-infused glow. But there's one thing that isn't so enjoyable when the leaves change color and the weather turns crisp: cold season.

Enter Anna Hunley's chicken zoodle soup: a savory and soothing tonic for all of your runny nose woes.

The healing properties of chicken broth have been widely recognized (by your grandma and by scientific research), and this soup is sure to rival any secret family recipe you have. What's more, the zucchini noodles make the soup low-carb and keto-friendly, so you don't have to sacrifice your healthy eating plan while getting back to 100%.

But the true kicker to this cold-kicking soup? All it takes is 35 minutes to whip up in your Instant Pot. Whether you're in a sniffly state or feeling A-OK, you'll want this soup on hand all season long.