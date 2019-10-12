mindbodygreen

This Keto-Friendly Chicken Zoodle Soup Can Heal You From The Inside Out

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review by Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in the Greater Boston Area, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.

October 12, 2019

The seasonal joys of autumn are upon us, which means apple picking, football games, and everything with a cinnamon-scented, pumpkin-infused glow. But there's one thing that isn't so enjoyable when the leaves change color and the weather turns crisp: cold season.

Enter Anna Hunley's chicken zoodle soup: a savory and soothing tonic for all of your runny nose woes.

The healing properties of chicken broth have been widely recognized (by your grandma and by scientific research), and this soup is sure to rival any secret family recipe you have. What's more, the zucchini noodles make the soup low-carb and keto-friendly, so you don't have to sacrifice your healthy eating plan while getting back to 100%.

But the true kicker to this cold-kicking soup? All it takes is 35 minutes to whip up in your Instant Pot. Whether you're in a sniffly state or feeling A-OK, you'll want this soup on hand all season long.

Chicken Zoodle Soup

Yields 6 cups (1,440 ml), Serves 6

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1½ pounds (680 g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 3½ ounces (100 g) chopped onion
  • 1½ ounces (42 g) diced carrot
  • 2 ribs celery, chopped
  • 3 cups (720 ml) chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1½ teaspoons poultry seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 10½ ounces (294 g) zucchini noodles

Method:

  1. Add the chicken, onion, carrot, celery, chicken broth, salt, poultry seasoning, and pepper to the Instant Pot.
  2. Close the lid and seal the vent. Cook on HIGH pressure for 25 minutes. Quick release the steam. Press CANCEL.
  3. Remove the chicken from the soup and shred with two forks. Return the chicken to the soup.
  4. Add the zucchini noodles to the hot soup and let sit until the noodles are soft, 5 to 10 minutes. If you'd like a softer noodle, you can cook the soup an additional 1 to 2 minutes on LOW pressure.

Note: Frozen chicken breasts may be used without adjusting the cooking time.

Macronutrients:

  • Calories: 147
  • Fat: 2.3 g
  • Carbs: 5.2 g
  • Fiber: 1.3 g
  • Protein: 26.5 g
  • Net Carbs: 3.9 g

Recipe excerpted from The Family-Friendly Keto Instant Pot Cookbook by Anna Hunley. © 2019 Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc. Text © 2019 Anna Hunley.

