I sometimes add a bit of pasta to make this soup heartier, or serve it with a crusty baguette, liberally buttered. You could use other nuts, such as almonds, or if you don't want to use nuts at all, substitute the cashews with 2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds, or add a finely diced raw potato to add body to the soup.
Spiced Chicken Soup With Cashews & Coconut
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 10½ ounces skinless chicken breasts, left whole
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 large carrots, peeled and finely diced
- 2 tablespoons cashews
- scant cup of coconut milk
Method:
- Heat 1 tablespoon of sunflower oil in a saucepan and fry 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste on high heat for 30 seconds, until it sizzles and the raw garlic smell disappears.
- Add the chicken breasts, bay leaves, carrots, and cashews, along with 1¾ cups of cold water, and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the chicken is white and hot all the way through when a breast is cut through the center with a knife.
- Lift the chicken breasts and bay leaves out with a slotted spoon. Discard the bay leaves and chop the chicken into bite-size pieces.
- Cool the mixture slightly, then transfer it to a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour the sauce from the blender into the same pan and add the coconut milk. Season with salt and black pepper and heat through until hot.
- Put the cooked chicken pieces into the bottom of four soup bowls and then pour in the soup. Serve very hot.
Recipe excerpted from Indian In 7: Delicious Indian Recipes in 7 Ingredients or Fewer by Monisha Bharadwaj. Reprinted with permission from Kyle Books, an imprint of Octopus Books, 2019.
