After noticing how many almonds my clients ate in a single day, the question certainly became warranted—are almonds to blame for that similar, gluten-induced pain?

Here’s the truth: If you're eating almonds twice or more a day, you might be over-exposing yourself to almonds, much like you might have done with gluten. Gluten, as we know, can be very abrasive to the digestive tract, often initiating leaky gut in some gluten intolerant individuals. Almonds, especially when eaten raw, can also be abrasive to the digestive tract, as they contain phytic acid, which is indigestible by humans.

“The phytic acid presence is much higher in raw almonds,” says immunologist Tania Elliott, M.D., FAAAAI, FACAAI. “Which is why I recommend soaking your almonds or choosing a roasted almond, which reduces the phytic acid levels ultimately decreasing the levels of digestive discomfort."