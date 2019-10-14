How To Make Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (Yes, It's A Thing)

It seems as if the paleo diet has taken the world by storm, with decadent treats and breakfast pastries alike that rival traditional dessert. But the one thing the paleo community just hasn't seemed to get quite right is a good paleo cookie dough. Not to be mistaken for paleo cookies (which are incredible, by the way), a paleo cookie dough that you can devour straight from the bowl has been a distant, yet eager dream.

Enter the new cookie dough recipe from Kristen Tomlan's new cookbook, Hello, Cookie Dough. As the founder and CEO of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, Tomlan sure knows her way around a mixing bowl. It's only fitting that her next venture was to create a paleo version of her beloved unbaked treats, rightfully named, "Paleo People Deserve Cookie Dough, Too." With this dessert, you'll be able to experience the rich, fudgy taste of Tomlan's conventional cookie dough creations without sacrificing your healthy diet. Paleo people, rejoice.