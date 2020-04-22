How To Use Cauliflower Stems In A Curried Soup
This Earth Day, we’re thinking about how we stretch the resources we have available in our kitchen right now. Case in point, the head of the cauliflower we’re planning to break down to roast the florets, but what about the stems left behind?
In his book 30 Easy Ways to Join the Food Revolution, Chef Ollie Hunter presents the fact that a head of cauliflower actually offers three opportunities at exceedingly different meals (in his case, this soup, plus Cauliflower Leaf Bhajis and a gnocchi dish). Hunter himself is a former MasterChef semi-finalist and now runs what is known as the most sustainable pub in the United Kingdom.
This recipe put those oft-tossed cauliflower stems to use as the base for a simple (and flavorful) curried soup. And while many soup recipes call for uncommon ingredients or ones that aren't necessarily pantry staples in your home, this calls on popular spices and common vegetables to cook with the stems before blending them into a smooth soup.
By limiting both your home's food waste and your trips to the shop for more ingredients, this recipe is a definite win-win situation.
Curried Cauliflower Stem Soup
Serves 2
Ingredients
- Olive oil, for cooking, plus extra to serve
- 2 onions, chopped
- 1 leek, sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1 tbsp medium curry powder
- Cauliflower stem, roughly chopped
- Few glugs of a dairy-free cream alternative of your choice
- Salt
- Handful of fresh cilantro to serve
Method
- Put some glugs of olive oil in a saucepan over a low– medium heat. Add the onions, leek, garlic and curry powder and sauté until soft.
- Add the chopped cauliflower stem and season with salt. Cover the ingredients in the pan with cold water and boil for about 5–10 minutes until the cauliflower is soft.
- Pour some cream into the mix and whizz up in a food processor until smooth. Warm through the soup again and scatter with cilantro and drizzle with extra olive oil to serve.
Excerpted with permission from 30 Easy Ways to Join the Food Revolution. Published by Pavilion Books. Copyright © 2020 by Ollie Hunter.
