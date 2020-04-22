This Earth Day, we’re thinking about how we stretch the resources we have available in our kitchen right now. Case in point, the head of the cauliflower we’re planning to break down to roast the florets, but what about the stems left behind?

In his book 30 Easy Ways to Join the Food Revolution, Chef Ollie Hunter presents the fact that a head of cauliflower actually offers three opportunities at exceedingly different meals (in his case, this soup, plus Cauliflower Leaf Bhajis and a gnocchi dish). Hunter himself is a former MasterChef semi-finalist and now runs what is known as the most sustainable pub in the United Kingdom.

This recipe put those oft-tossed cauliflower stems to use as the base for a simple (and flavorful) curried soup. And while many soup recipes call for uncommon ingredients or ones that aren't necessarily pantry staples in your home, this calls on popular spices and common vegetables to cook with the stems before blending them into a smooth soup.

By limiting both your home's food waste and your trips to the shop for more ingredients, this recipe is a definite win-win situation.