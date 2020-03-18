I’ve spent the past few years looking at every aspect of my environmental footprint, including my buying decisions, how far my food travels to get to me, and how much waste I produce. What I’ve found, not only from my own experience and research, but also from the people I’ve talked to, is that the majority of waste is accumulated in the kitchen.

While this might seem like an unavoidable part of life, it can actually be a huge opportunity to tackle your environmental footprint. To help you get started, I made a list of the seven biggest culprits of waste in your kitchen and how to avoid them. Don't worry, it's a hell of a lot easier than you’d think.