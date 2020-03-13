Currently, there’s no financial incentive for companies to reduce plastic waste or find a solution. “People have made so much money selling products with single use plastic and they don’t have to deal with it in the long run,” Landesberg told us. “When you throw away a massive bottle of laundry detergent, that’s going to be on the earth for the next 1,000 years or so, and the company doesn’t have to pay for that.”

To offset this issue, Grove Collaborative and its partners—including Seventh Generation, Mrs. Meyers, and method—are taxing themselves for every product they make or sell with plastic. The taxes will go toward Plastic Bank, a company which accepts used plastic as currency in developing nations, providing an economic resource to developing nations and limiting the amount of plastic bound for the ocean.

While other companies have committed to reducing plastic by 2025, Grove’s ambitious decision took the concept one step further. “We want consumer products to be a positive force for environmental health,” Landesberg said, “not just a little less bad.”