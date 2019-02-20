Tom Szaky is a leading force in the sustainability world. The founder of TerraCycle, a company that finds ways to recycle hard-to-recycle items (think everything from snack wrappers to backpacks to sponges), Szaky made headlines most recently for, Loop, his new initiative that gives companies the option to sell their products in reusable packaging that can be collected, cleaned, and reused multiple times. So far, Unilever, Procter & Gamble Company, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo, among others, have signed onto it. The combined reach of these corporations is obviously huge, so this innovation could prove game-changing when it pilots this spring.

If Szaky has anything to do with it, the end of single-use plastic packaging is near. Here, he busts some of the top myths standing in the way of the reusable economy he's helping to build: