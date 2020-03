mbg Contributor

Shannon Kenny received her B.A. in art and art therapy from the University of Tampa and her M.F.A in painting from New York Academy of Art. She is the founder of Eco Mama, a platform to help eco-conscious people and businesses make better decisions for the environment so they can live the lives they want without sacrificing their time or the planet. Kenny is a sustainability coach, educator and consultant, and the author of The Complete Zero Waste Kitchen Guide.