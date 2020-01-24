These results definitely raise some concerns, but there are small steps that we all can take in order to reduce food waste as much as we can.

Plan ahead: Make sure you're prepared before heading to the grocery store with a list of ingredients in mind. If you head to the store with a plan, you're less likely to buy unnecessary food and bulk items.

Compost: A great method to optimize the use of unwanted food is through composting. Check out our beginner's guide to get started.

Reduce, reuse, recycle: Find any way you can to be sustainable. Whether it's reusing old containers, saving & eating your leftovers, or reusing food scraps in new recipes, little steps can make a big difference.

Read more on various ways to track your food waste and find sustainable brands that are helping to solve this issue.