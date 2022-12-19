This Brand’s Annual Goodness Report Is The Positivity We Needed Today

To enjoy the planet and people around us, we need our health—and yet, it's the first thing we take for granted. Tom's of Maine values ingredient transparency, and explains where their ingredients come from, how they are processed, and what they do in their oral care and dental products and antiperspirants and natural deodorants to allow people to make the best choice for themselves. As their 2022 Goodness Report states, they value honesty in the purpose and source of every ingredient. And as consumers, we can make a difference by never settling for anything less.