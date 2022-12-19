This Brand’s Annual Goodness Report Is The Positivity We Needed Today

Sustainability is about learning how to live in symbiosis with our planet. That said, it can feel incredibly broad—spanning renewable energy, cutting down on waste, water conservation, and far beyond. We can’t take on everything, but we can make great strides by channeling energy toward what we care about most.

For Tom’s of Maine, that looks like climate change, packaging, and waste. In their 2022 Goodness Report, they share how reducing their water footprint, decreasing the amount of plastic used in operations and packaging, and waste reduction efforts are all examples of individual projects that yielded measurable impact. (Compared to 2020, their total 2021 carbon emissions decreased 14%.) To tackle a subject as broad as the environment, they had to get focused. But how did they get results?