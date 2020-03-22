World Water Day: Here Are 25 Ways To Save Water In & Around Your Home

We all want to do our part to help the planet, and from ocean cleanup projects to making sustainable swaps in our homes, environmentalism has never been more accessible.

This year, in honor of World Water Day, we thought what better time to breakdown all the easy ways we can save water in and outside our homes? World Water Day is an annual observance spearheaded by the United Nations since 1993 to celebrate water—and highlight its important role in both public health and climate change.

After all, according to the U.N., one in three people around the world don't have access to clean drinking water, with demand for water expected to increase by more than 50% in the next 20 years. And of course, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has spotlighted communities who don't have the means to take the easiest preventative measure: washing your hands.

So without further ado, here are tk ways we can all save water, for the sake of the planet and each other.