This Program Is Awarding Five Emerging BIPOC Leaders $20,000 Each To Address Climate Change 

Tom’s of Maine is all about Doing Good, For Real. And in that spirit, they’re launching the Tom’s of Maine Incubator. This seven-month program is designed to resource the next generation of BIPOC leaders driving environmental solutions by providing funding, mentorship, exposure, and support to those who are most often left out of the climate movement. Through this program, five young individuals will be selected to receive $20,000 in funding to help support their work. They will also gain access to expert mentors and amplification from Tom’s of Maine in spreading their message further.

The future of our planet depends on the empowerment of younger generations, and they know the importance of taking action. According to a Pew Research poll conducted in 2021, Gen Z is by far the most concerned about climate change and 76% of them said that addressing climate change is at least one of several important concerns they have. One-third (37%) even said it was actually a “top concern to them personally.” Now is a critical time to resource the ones who will be caring for and creating a more sustainable world tomorrow. Tom’s of Maine believes that real change comes down to real action—not just talk – which is why they’re on a mission to find the leaders who are ready to put their plans into action.