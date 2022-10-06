This Program Is Awarding Five Emerging BIPOC Leaders $20,000 Each To Address Climate Change 

The future of our planet depends on the empowerment of younger generations, and they know the importance of taking action. According to a Pew Research poll conducted in 2021, Gen Z is by far the most concerned about climate change, and 76% of them said that addressing climate change is at least one of several important concerns they have. One-third (37%) even said it was actually a "top concern to them personally." Now is a critical time to resource the ones who will be caring for and creating a more sustainable world tomorrow. Tom's of Maine believes that real change comes down to real action—not just talk—which is why they're on a mission to find the leaders who are ready to put their plans into action.