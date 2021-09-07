Want To Make Your Home More Sustainable? 3 Places To Get Started

There are actually a few ways a home can be sustainable. A space can be environmentally sustainable (or "green"), socially sustainable (designed with safety, security, and comfort in mind), and/or economically sustainable (designed to save money both during construction and throughout the life cycle of the home).

Homing in on environmentally sustainable structures, the World Green Building Council says a green building is one that reduces or eliminates negative impacts in its design, construction, or operation while creating positive impacts on our climate and natural environment.

The council also notes different countries and regions will have a variety of characteristics that shape their approach to green building—such as distinctive climatic conditions, unique cultural traditions, diverse building types, etc. The U.S. Green Building Council, for example, uses LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification to help design and construct more sustainable homes.

Ready to get started with your eco-home? Here are three approaches that can get you on the journey to a more environmentally sustainable space.